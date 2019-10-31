THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Expat charged over child sex offences! Tourist missing! Airport Underpass done? || October 31

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Expat charged over child sex offences! Tourist missing! Airport Underpass done? || October 31

PHUKET XTRA - October 31 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket expat charged over child sex offences |:| Tourist missing, local man's body found |:| 'Fake news' centre to open Nov. 1 |:| Phuket Airport Underpass done |:| Man killed for not stopping for volunteers Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 31 October 2019, 07:58PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Search for Belarus tourist, missing in Phuket surf, continues
Driver escapes with just scratches as wipeout leaves car embedded in guardrail
Body of local man missing from Layan Beach found
Omani online scammer arrested in Phuket
Phuket expat charged in Australia over child sex offences
Patong roads to close for Phuket Carnival
Myanmar Police Chief welcomed to Phuket
Belarusian man disappears while swimming at Nai Thon Beach
Pattaya faces water shortages next year
Brothers wanted in UK truck disaster probe
Baht vexes tourism groups
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant lays on car! Piglet toy as meth mule? Arrest in 'body in fridge' case || October 30
Major water supply outage to hit Chalong
Phuket airport underpass completed on time, without fanfare
Search continues for man missing off Layan beach

 

Phuket community
Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

Wouldn't matter Nasa...there are towers at Surin and Kamala, and I have never seen anyone sittin...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

@kurt You are still describing the visa as A and A-O which is wrong The difference between them is...(Read More)

Phuket airport underpass completed on time, without fanfare

another waste of money, does nothing to improve traffic flow...(Read More)

Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

Control about what??? If police control about helmets, speeding, alcohol .... nobody likes it. but c...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

K,with your knowledge of the street rules in Thailand,i'm surprised you still alive.You are prob...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

K,somehow you are a very rare type of slow thinking.Again: There is no "Non immigrant A Visa&qu...(Read More)

AoT told to halve landing fees to lure more flights

"Whay not Free or we pay you" Great Nasa,you must be a real genius and successful business...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

"...if not,than the roads are of the same rank" Good luck with that ! "The van drive...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

There is a official thai traffic sign to inform a driver he/she goes to enter a main road. Many so c...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

GT, writing only about 'A' or A-O' visa, of course about non immigration visa. Are there...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Thai Residential
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
JW Marriott Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
The Sunday Brunch Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET