Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket expat charged in Australia over child sex offences

Phuket expat charged in Australia over child sex offences

PHUKET: Peter Harris, a retired Australian school principal well known in Phuket for his deep involvement in local community charity projects, has been arrested in Australia on child sex offences allegedly committed as far back as the 1970s an ’80s.

crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 31 October 2019, 02:30PM

Dr Peter Harris at an event at held at Koh Siray School, east of Phuket Town, in March last year for the handing over of B740,000 from Australian Direct AID Bangkok for its 'Clean Water, Clean Hands, Clean Klong' project. Photo: The Phuket News

Dr Peter Harris at an event at held at Koh Siray School, east of Phuket Town, in March last year for the handing over of B740,000 from Australian Direct AID Bangkok for its 'Clean Water, Clean Hands, Clean Klong' project. Photo: The Phuket News

Harris, now 78, was arrested Tuesday night last week (Oct 22) while attempting to board a flight at Melbourne Airport, a police spokesperson confirmed to Australia newspaper The Age. (See report here.)

Dr Harris faces five charges, including assaults in East Melbourne, Maryborough and Castlemaine in the Australian state of Victoria between 1975 and 1983, noted the report.

The charges include gross indecency with a male, two counts of indecent assault on a male person, indecent assault, and knowingly possessing child abuse material, noted the initial report of his arrest. (See here.)

Harris was founding principal of Billanook College in Mooroolbark in Melbourne's outer-east, which opened in 1980. He left the school in 1996.

Before his position at Billanook College, he was founding principal at Maryborough Christian Community College, now known as Highview College, near Bendigo, which opened in 1974, explained The Age report.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Dr Harris was also a teacher at prestigious Melbourne private school Haileybury College in Keysborough from 1967 until 1973. He was a commerce teacher, librarian, hockey coach and boarding house master, the report added.

Harris was bailed to appear at Bendigo Magistrates Court on Tuesday this week (Oct 29).

The outcome of that court appearance has yet to be reported.

Dr Harris was deeply involved in many local community projects, including a project sponsored by the Australian Government to revitalise a village on Koh Siray, on the east side of Phuket Town, and help establish the kindergarten as a sustainable centre with fresh drinking water and a garden.

The village-focused project is part of a wider project sponsored by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade which aims to transform Koh Siray into a self-sustained ecosystem, reduce waste to zero, break the poverty cycle by em­powering local waste management and increase commercial gain by creating products to sell in local markets. (See story here.)

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong roads to close for Phuket Carnival
Myanmar Police Chief welcomed to Phuket
Belarusian man disappears while swimming at Nai Thon Beach
Pattaya faces water shortages next year
Brothers wanted in UK truck disaster probe
Baht vexes tourism groups
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant lays on car! Piglet toy as meth mule? Arrest in 'body in fridge' case || October 30
Major water supply outage to hit Chalong
Phuket airport underpass completed on time, without fanfare
Search continues for man missing off Layan beach
Phuket PR clarifies Dec 30 public holiday
Two motorbike riders die in separate accidents within minutes
TAT, Unilever tackle marine pollution, trial project to launch in Krabi
British MPs vote for December election to break Brexit deadlock
Cabinet approves Dec 30 as additional New Year holiday

 

Phuket community
Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

Wouldn't matter Nasa...there are towers at Surin and Kamala, and I have never seen anyone sittin...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

@kurt You are still describing the visa as A and A-O which is wrong The difference between them is...(Read More)

Phuket airport underpass completed on time, without fanfare

another waste of money, does nothing to improve traffic flow...(Read More)

Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

Control about what??? If police control about helmets, speeding, alcohol .... nobody likes it. but c...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

K,with your knowledge of the street rules in Thailand,i'm surprised you still alive.You are prob...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

K,somehow you are a very rare type of slow thinking.Again: There is no "Non immigrant A Visa&qu...(Read More)

AoT told to halve landing fees to lure more flights

"Whay not Free or we pay you" Great Nasa,you must be a real genius and successful business...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

"...if not,than the roads are of the same rank" Good luck with that ! "The van drive...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

There is a official thai traffic sign to inform a driver he/she goes to enter a main road. Many so c...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

GT, writing only about 'A' or A-O' visa, of course about non immigration visa. Are there...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The Sunday Brunch Club
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket