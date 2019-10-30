THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket airport underpass completed on time, without fanfare

Phuket airport underpass completed on time, without fanfare

PHUKET: The island’s fifth underpass, at the turnoff to Phuket International Airport on Theprkrasattri Rd, has been completed on time – including a four-month reprieve due to factors beyond the contractor’s control – and the project will be officially handed over by the contractor to the Phuket office of the Highways Department tomorrow (Oct 31).

constructiontransporttourismSafety
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 30 October 2019, 03:06PM

Contractor Italian-Thai Development Co Ltd (Ital-Thai) will officially hand over the completed B470-million ‘Underpass at Phuket Airport Intersection’ project to the Phuket Highways Office tomorrow (Oct 31). Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Contractor Italian-Thai Development Co Ltd (Ital-Thai) will officially hand over the completed B470-million ‘Underpass at Phuket Airport Intersection’ project to the Phuket Highways Office tomorrow (Oct 31). Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Contractor Italian-Thai Development Co Ltd (Ital-Thai) will officially hand over the completed B470-million ‘Underpass at Phuket Airport Intersection’ project to the Phuket Highways Office tomorrow (Oct 31). Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Contractor Italian-Thai Development Co Ltd (Ital-Thai) will officially hand over the completed B470-million ‘Underpass at Phuket Airport Intersection’ project to the Phuket Highways Office tomorrow (Oct 31). Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Contractor Italian-Thai Development Co Ltd (Ital-Thai) will officially hand over the completed B470-million ‘Underpass at Phuket Airport Intersection’ project to the Phuket Highways Office tomorrow (Oct 31). Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Contractor Italian-Thai Development Co Ltd (Ital-Thai) will officially hand over the completed B470-million ‘Underpass at Phuket Airport Intersection’ project to the Phuket Highways Office tomorrow (Oct 31). Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Contractor Italian-Thai Development Co Ltd (Ital-Thai) will officially hand over the completed B470-million ‘Underpass at Phuket Airport Intersection’ project to the Phuket Highways Office tomorrow (Oct 31). Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Contractor Italian-Thai Development Co Ltd (Ital-Thai) will officially hand over the completed B470-million ‘Underpass at Phuket Airport Intersection’ project to the Phuket Highways Office tomorrow (Oct 31). Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Contractor Italian-Thai Development Co Ltd (Ital-Thai) will officially hand over the completed B470-million ‘Underpass at Phuket Airport Intersection’ project to the Phuket Highways Office tomorrow (Oct 31). Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Contractor Italian-Thai Development Co Ltd (Ital-Thai) will officially hand over the completed B470-million ‘Underpass at Phuket Airport Intersection’ project to the Phuket Highways Office tomorrow (Oct 31). Photo: Phuket Highways Office

« »

The underpass and the overground lanes at the main intersection are now fully complete, Phuket Highways Chief Somwang Lohamut told The Phuket News.

“The underpass has been open to traffic for quite some time now, but the installation of all the electrical systems, the fire suppression system, the air ventilation system and the water pumps are now done,” he said.

“This project is now open and has been completed in time for the contracted deadline at the end of October (Oct 31),” he added.

Contractor Italian-Thai Development Co Ltd (Ital-Thai) commenced construction of the project in October 2016 with an initial deadline of June 17, 2019, but the deadline was pushed back four months due to issues with acquiring further parcels of land needed for the project and with power lines needed to be moved – both factors beyond the contractor’s control, Mr Somwang explained.

Also, Mr Somwang confirmed that the actual budget for the project was B470 million, clarifying the “about B500mn budget” figure repeatedly given in previous reports.

The entire length of the roadworks built as part of the project is 1.6 kilometres, and the tunnel itself is 669 meters long.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The tunnel has two lanes only, both dedicated to traffic travelling northbound.

Above ground the one-lane northbound left-hand turn at any time with care to travel to the airport remains as it was before the project started, and there are now two lanes dedicated to traffic travelling southbound while allowing one right-hand lane for southbound vehicles turning off towards the airport and one emergency lane on the left.

The current official name of the underpass, as designated by the blue sign over the tunnel entrance, is “Underpass at Phuket Airport Intersection”.

As far as I know there will be no ceremony to declare the underpass officially open, but that is up to Highways Department officials in Bangkok,” Mr Somwang said.

He also urged drivers to exercise caution while driving through the underpass.

“Be careful, don’t drive too fast. Just be safe when driving through the underpass. All motorbikes, big bikes and salaeng [motorbikes with sidecars] are not allowed in the underpass,” Mr Somwang noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant lays on car! Piglet toy as meth mule? Arrest in 'body in fridge' case || October 30
Major water supply outage to hit Chalong
Search continues for man missing off Layan beach
Phuket PR clarifies Dec 30 public holiday
Two motorbike riders die in separate accidents within minutes
TAT, Unilever tackle marine pollution, trial project to launch in Krabi
British MPs vote for December election to break Brexit deadlock
Cabinet approves Dec 30 as additional New Year holiday
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tiger Temple to take in strays! Kamala's new theme park? Body in fridge! || October 29
Trang woman busted using Piglet as meth mule
Electricity outages to hit Pa Khlok, Cherng Talay
Man dies in plunge from roof after ransacking apartment
Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang wins two major honours at 2019 Haute Grandeur Global Awards
Brit ram raider, Aussie Hell’s Angel arrested in Chon Buri
Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

 

Phuket community
Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

There is a official thai traffic sign to inform a driver he/she goes to enter a main road. Many so c...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

GT, writing only about 'A' or A-O' visa, of course about non immigration visa. Are there...(Read More)

Phuket FantaSea to open B5bn ‘Carnival Magic’ theme park

GT, no need to classify normal infra structures as something 'perfect'. And, .. Officialdom ...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

How does coming out of a side street into the flow of traffic consist of right of way Insp K? Your ...(Read More)

TAT, Unilever tackle marine pollution, trial project to launch in Krabi

Another "prototype " to be rolled out, will end up in the same bin as so many other failed...(Read More)

AoT told to halve landing fees to lure more flights

Whay not FREE or we pay you. ...(Read More)

Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

Wondering when to get towers on the beaches of Phuket, so the guards have a little better control. ...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

Been here for years on a Retirement Non O-A which expired on my last visit to states. I also had a s...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

perhaps it is better simply require expats to pay forefront a substantial deposit before they are ad...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

"Is itn't coming from left has first way"As you live near there,you should know that V...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS