PHUKET XTRA - August 27 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket tourist requirements announced |:| Thailand/Singapore in negotiations for business travel bubble |:| human testing of Covid vaccine delayed in Thailand |:| Ex-school principal given death for killing 3 in gold-shop robbery Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 27 August 2020, 06:40PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Useless as long as the 2 weeks quarantine is in place. Thai airways wants to loose more money. ...(Read More)
How and why are "target tourists" selected? Money, politics? Testing.. haha yeah right, we...(Read More)
K...because extradition proceedings have not been taken and they repeatedly refused to cooperate wit...(Read More)
Pascale how does this add to the discussion on the above story... seems like a personal attack.. &q...(Read More)
Many foreign tourists will not be able to prove the $100,000 US medical coverage. As retired America...(Read More)
Useless money and time, nobody is accepting these unsane rules...(Read More)
Did this U.N. group provide "Fit to Fly" certificates along with $100,000 insurance polici...(Read More)
Unless someone has to come to Thailand, why would any tourist visit when it's so much expense an...(Read More)
Kurt,you really should book those discounted rooms. After working hard for years posting highly ente...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.