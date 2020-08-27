Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

School master sentenced to death for gold-shop murder-robbery

School master sentenced to death for gold-shop murder-robbery

THAILAND: The Criminal Court today (Aug 27) sentenced a school master to death for shooting dead three people, a young boy and two adults, while robbing a gold shop in a Lop Buri mall on Jan 9.

murderviolencedeathcrime
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 27 August 2020, 03:32PM

Prasittichai Khaokaew, 38, front centre, former director of a primary school in Sing Buri province, arrives at the Criminal Court in Bangkok today (Aug 27) for sentencing for murder and robbery at a gold shop in Lop Buri province, in which a young boy and two adults were killed, on Jan 9. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya.

Prasittichai Khaokaew, 38, front centre, former director of a primary school in Sing Buri province, arrives at the Criminal Court in Bangkok today (Aug 27) for sentencing for murder and robbery at a gold shop in Lop Buri province, in which a young boy and two adults were killed, on Jan 9. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya.

Prasittichai Khaokaew, 38, former director of a primary school in Sing Buri province, was taken to the court, on Ratchadapisek Road in Bangkok, to hear the judgement.

Public prosecutors arraigned him on nine counts, including three murders and attempted murder.

The court was presented with evidence that Prasittichai was armed with a pistol fitted with a long sound suppressor when he robbed a gold shop shop inside Robinson shopping mall in Lop Buri on Jan 9.

He killed Theerachat Nimma, a security guard at the mall, two-year-old Panuwit Wongyoo and Thidarat Thongthip, a woman employee of the gold shop.

He also shot and seriously wounded a fourth person before fleeing on a motorcycle with 33 gold necklaces worth about B665,470. He was later caught and confessed to all charges.

The court found him guilty on all counts and sentenced him to death, with a fine of B1,000, and ordered him to pay compensation to the families of all victims, plus interest at 7.5% per year.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

The callous murder and robbery occurred at Aurora gold shop inside Robinson shopping mall on Phahol Yothin Highway in tambon Kok Ko of Lop Buri’s Muang district about 8.44pm on Jan 9.

Surveillance camera footage showed the robber shooting with a pistol at customers and gold shop staff as he walked up to the store counter.

He fired without hesitation at a two-year-old boy walking past the shop with his mother. The robber shot dead a security guard as he left.

After a weeks-long manhunt, police investigators finally arrested Prassitichai. Some of the loot was found hidden in his father’s carport roof.

He had posted pictures on his Facebook page of himself and his wife, also a school teacher, taking a child to a milk shop on Jan 11, two days after he robbed the gold shop. It was Children’s Day.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ex-school principal sentenced to death? Phuket tourism requirements! || August 27
THAI Airways to launch international charter flights to Phuket
We Travel Together benefits expanded to businesses
Cheers as New Zealand mosque gunman jailed for life
Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance
Interior Ministry: Local elections before year’s end
UNDP assesses Phuket tourism woes, strategy for ‘sustainable’ restart
Thailand Elite – For Those Who Want to Make Thailand a Second Home
Prayut backs return of tourists
Students submit manifesto
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Facebook vs Thailand government? Phuket hotels scramble to be quarantine venues! || August 26
Phuket mobile blood clinic reaches out for donations
Phuket hotels scramble to register as ALSQ venues
Power outage to affect Wichit
UN declares Africa free of polio

 

Phuket community
THAI Airways to launch international charter flights to Phuket

Useless as long as the 2 weeks quarantine is in place. Thai airways wants to loose more money. ...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

How and why are "target tourists" selected? Money, politics? Testing.. haha yeah right, we...(Read More)

THAI Airways to launch international charter flights to Phuket

555555555555....(Read More)

Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’

K...because extradition proceedings have not been taken and they repeatedly refused to cooperate wit...(Read More)

Phuket hotels scramble to register as ALSQ venues

Pascale how does this add to the discussion on the above story... seems like a personal attack.. &q...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Many foreign tourists will not be able to prove the $100,000 US medical coverage. As retired America...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Useless money and time, nobody is accepting these unsane rules...(Read More)

UNDP assesses Phuket tourism woes, strategy for ‘sustainable’ restart

Did this U.N. group provide "Fit to Fly" certificates along with $100,000 insurance polici...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Unless someone has to come to Thailand, why would any tourist visit when it's so much expense an...(Read More)

Phuket hotels scramble to register as ALSQ venues

Kurt,you really should book those discounted rooms. After working hard for years posting highly ente...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thai Residential
Kvik Phuket

 