Lop Buri gold shop killer arrested

PHUKET: Royal Thai Police commander Chakthip Chaichinda has confirmed that one suspect has been arrested for the gold shop robbery and mass shootings in Lop Buri earlier this month that shocked the nation.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 22 January 2020, 01:12PM

The suspect, so far identified by police only as ‘Mr Golf’, is ushered into Lop Buri Tourist Police Station under armed guard. Screengrab: TV Channel 8

Gen Chakthip confirmed the arrest this morning, reported Post Today. (See story here.) The man, who Gen Chakthip named only as “Mr Golf”, was taken to the Tourist Police Station in Lop Buri. A crowd shouted abuse at the suspect as he was ushered into the police station under armed escort while wearing a baseball cap and face mask, Post Today noted. Gen Chakthip confirmed that “Mr Golf” will face six charges for the robbery and shootings that left three people dead, including a 2-year-old boy. In total, seven people were shot during the robbery. (See story here.) Mr Golf confessed to the robbery and shootings, Gen Chakthip said this morning. Khaosod English named the suspect as Prasittichai Khaokaew, the 38-year-old director of state-owned Wat Pho Chai School in Sing Buri. (See story here.) Police commanders have yet to make a formal news conference, but Prasittichai is listed as the school’s director on the school’s official website, the report by Khaosod English noted (See here.)