Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

PHUKET: Phuket officials have announced their ‘5T’ model in order to safely allow foreign tourists into Phuket from Oct 1, which includes mandatory US$100,000 health insurance coverage.

tourismCOVID-19healtheconomics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 August 2020, 01:10PM

The 5T policy announced yesterday (Aug 26). Image: PR Phuket

The 5T policy announced yesterday (Aug 26). Image: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Phichet announcing the 5T policy yesterday (Aug 26). Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Phichet announcing the 5T policy yesterday (Aug 26). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket health chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew speaking at the event yesterday (Aug 26). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket health chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew speaking at the event yesterday (Aug 26). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong announced the 5T model yesterday (Aug 26). The measures to be implemented in Phuket are under great scrutiny, as they are to be rolled out elsewhere in the country, if they prove successful.

Vice Governor Phichet explained that tourists wanting to come to Phuket must be approved by a Royal Thai Embassy and have evidence of COVID-19 test proving they are COVID-free within 72 hours before departing. Alternatively, they must present a ‘Fit to Fly’ or other documents proving they are free of infection.

Also, tourists must have health insurance coverage of US$100,000 in case medical treatment is required, V/Gov Phichet said.

“They must acknowledge that after arriving, they must remain at a hotel recognised as an Alternative Local State Quarantine (ALSQ) venue for 14 days, and they will be tested two times during their stay at the hotel. The first test will be conducted sometime on days three to five of their stay, and the second test will be conducted on days 11 to 13 of their stay,” he said.

“The Phuket government has cooperated with hotel owners, medical staff, police, the military and other relevant people to prepare and work best under the orders of the CCSA [Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration in Bangkok],” V/Gov Phichat added.

Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Thanit Sermkaew explained that the Phuket government had devised a “5T” policy, “in order to be an effective pilot province for welcoming foreign tourists”. 

The 5T policy was described as follows:

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Target – selecting target groups of foreigners as approved by CCSA and choosing venues as ALSQs

Testing – all tourists must be tested before coming and after arriving

Tracing – using an app to know where the tourists are in real time

Treatment – having enough medical staff, medicines and equipment to take care of them

Trust – publicizing information about the readiness and the effective preparations for creating trust and confidence among local people and foreigners

“Under the 5T measures, I confirm that Phuket is ready to be the pilot province and role model to welcome foreigners from abroad as ordered by CCSA, in order to stimulate national economy with high safety of local people,” Chief Thanit said.

Of note, the 5T policy and its measures must be submitted to the CCSA in Bangkok for approval, before they can be put into effect.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Dicko | 27 August 2020 - 19:37:52 

How and why are "target tourists" selected? Money, politics? Testing.. haha yeah right, we've all seen the accuracy of testing here to date. Tracing.. will never work, just need to turn your phone off. More importantly how many Thais with zero PPE will be exposed to these tourists during the 2 weeks of their hotel stay and take that infection into their communities?

Svcoquette | 27 August 2020 - 17:47:12 

Many foreign tourists will not be able to prove the $100,000 US medical coverage. As retired Americans we are covered by government sponsored Medicare with no set coverage limit. Many countries have similar plans or socialized medical coverage. Better to require foreign tourists to prove they have the financial means to look after themselves.

ericphuket | 27 August 2020 - 16:17:07 

Useless money and time, nobody is accepting these unsane rules

Foot | 27 August 2020 - 16:13:25 

Unless someone has to come to Thailand, why would any tourist visit when it's so much expense and effort?
Affordability? No
Beaches? No. Many countries have beautiful beaches.
Attractions?  No.  Many countries have great attractions.
This plan is doomed to fail because tourists don't have to come to Thailand.

JSombra | 27 August 2020 - 14:21:57 

'Alternatively, they must present a ‘Fit to Fly’ or other documents proving they are free of infection.'

Bad idea, should be actual tests, FTF certs are useless. There is good reason vast majority of infected in Q. are Thais as they are not tested before boarding. Its not just about safety but also public perception, you want minimum of cases even in quarantine

jm | 27 August 2020 - 13:52:37 

5 zero is the number of tourists under those rules.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ex-school principal sentenced to death? Phuket tourism requirements! || August 27
THAI Airways to launch international charter flights to Phuket
We Travel Together benefits expanded to businesses
School master sentenced to death for gold-shop murder-robbery
Cheers as New Zealand mosque gunman jailed for life
Interior Ministry: Local elections before year’s end
UNDP assesses Phuket tourism woes, strategy for ‘sustainable’ restart
Thailand Elite – For Those Who Want to Make Thailand a Second Home
Prayut backs return of tourists
Students submit manifesto
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Facebook vs Thailand government? Phuket hotels scramble to be quarantine venues! || August 26
Phuket mobile blood clinic reaches out for donations
Phuket hotels scramble to register as ALSQ venues
Power outage to affect Wichit
UN declares Africa free of polio

 

Phuket community
THAI Airways to launch international charter flights to Phuket

Useless as long as the 2 weeks quarantine is in place. Thai airways wants to loose more money. ...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

How and why are "target tourists" selected? Money, politics? Testing.. haha yeah right, we...(Read More)

THAI Airways to launch international charter flights to Phuket

555555555555....(Read More)

Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’

K...because extradition proceedings have not been taken and they repeatedly refused to cooperate wit...(Read More)

Phuket hotels scramble to register as ALSQ venues

Pascale how does this add to the discussion on the above story... seems like a personal attack.. &q...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Many foreign tourists will not be able to prove the $100,000 US medical coverage. As retired America...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Useless money and time, nobody is accepting these unsane rules...(Read More)

UNDP assesses Phuket tourism woes, strategy for ‘sustainable’ restart

Did this U.N. group provide "Fit to Fly" certificates along with $100,000 insurance polici...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Unless someone has to come to Thailand, why would any tourist visit when it's so much expense an...(Read More)

Phuket hotels scramble to register as ALSQ venues

Kurt,you really should book those discounted rooms. After working hard for years posting highly ente...(Read More)

 

Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Kvik Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand

 