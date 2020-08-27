Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

PHUKET: Phuket officials have announced their ‘5T’ model in order to safely allow foreign tourists into Phuket from Oct 1, which includes mandatory US$100,000 health insurance coverage.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 August 2020, 01:10PM

Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong announced the 5T model yesterday (Aug 26). The measures to be implemented in Phuket are under great scrutiny, as they are to be rolled out elsewhere in the country, if they prove successful.

Vice Governor Phichet explained that tourists wanting to come to Phuket must be approved by a Royal Thai Embassy and have evidence of COVID-19 test proving they are COVID-free within 72 hours before departing. Alternatively, they must present a ‘Fit to Fly’ or other documents proving they are free of infection.

Also, tourists must have health insurance coverage of US$100,000 in case medical treatment is required, V/Gov Phichet said.

“They must acknowledge that after arriving, they must remain at a hotel recognised as an Alternative Local State Quarantine (ALSQ) venue for 14 days, and they will be tested two times during their stay at the hotel. The first test will be conducted sometime on days three to five of their stay, and the second test will be conducted on days 11 to 13 of their stay,” he said.

“The Phuket government has cooperated with hotel owners, medical staff, police, the military and other relevant people to prepare and work best under the orders of the CCSA [Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration in Bangkok],” V/Gov Phichat added.

Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Thanit Sermkaew explained that the Phuket government had devised a “5T” policy, “in order to be an effective pilot province for welcoming foreign tourists”.

The 5T policy was described as follows:

Target – selecting target groups of foreigners as approved by CCSA and choosing venues as ALSQs

Testing – all tourists must be tested before coming and after arriving

Tracing – using an app to know where the tourists are in real time

Treatment – having enough medical staff, medicines and equipment to take care of them

Trust – publicizing information about the readiness and the effective preparations for creating trust and confidence among local people and foreigners

“Under the 5T measures, I confirm that Phuket is ready to be the pilot province and role model to welcome foreigners from abroad as ordered by CCSA, in order to stimulate national economy with high safety of local people,” Chief Thanit said.

Of note, the 5T policy and its measures must be submitted to the CCSA in Bangkok for approval, before they can be put into effect.