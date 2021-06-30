PHUKET XTRA - June 30 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Ex-cop pleas not guilty over Bangla Rd shooting |:| Thailand COVID Update |:| Drug dealing couple arrested |:| Patong top choice for Phuket Sandbox bookings Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 30 June 2021, 08:16PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
For non work permitted foreigners, the Phuket Must Win vaccination site now advises after 24 hours ...(Read More)
Please do something about the worker camp on Layan Soi 7 flouting all rules because I am 200 meters...(Read More)
"Welcome Back Home" (Now stay in our overpriced hotel) ...(Read More)
And when they arrive and find the bars are closed and choice of prostitutes limited to whatever you ...(Read More)
Nice to see the airport won't have an issue dealing with 5 flights!...(Read More)
15m is a mere drop in the ocean for the BiB- especially if it comes from 'unofficial' funds....(Read More)
He we go, another goose chase that'll probably lead to nothing, like all the others. Of all the...(Read More)
I want a T shirt in Thai; "Please Don't Call Me Whitey" ...(Read More)
80% (allegedly) have one dose of questionable efficacy against Delta is not comforting. I recall...(Read More)
Your own people are dying.. if that means anything to you'll .. Earnest request to open up the ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.