The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Drunken police officer denies Bangla shooting charges

Drunken police officer denies Bangla shooting charges

PHUKET: Pornthep Channarong, the corporal with the Phuket Provincial Police who was drunk off-duty when he shot 25-year-old noodle vendor Aroon Thongplab in the stomach on Bangla Rd in Patong in February, has entered a plea of not guilty and will fight the charges against him in court.

patongpoliticsalcoholviolencecrime
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 30 June 2021, 04:32PM

Cpl Pornthep Channarong of the Phuket Provincial Police is caught on CCTV firing at close range at Mr Aroon on Bangla Rd, Patong. Image: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

Cpl Pornthep Channarong of the Phuket Provincial Police is caught on CCTV firing at close range at Mr Aroon on Bangla Rd, Patong. Image: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

Bangkok-based lawyer Kerdphol Kaewkerd (2nd from left) with fellow lawyer assisting with the caes Phakin Jantira (left) and Mr Aroon’s wife, Kulthida Chananan (right). Photo: Kerdphol Kaewkerd / Facebook

Bangkok-based lawyer Kerdphol Kaewkerd (2nd from left) with fellow lawyer assisting with the caes Phakin Jantira (left) and Mr Aroon’s wife, Kulthida Chananan (right). Photo: Kerdphol Kaewkerd / Facebook

Medical workers make a house call to provide Mr Aroon his COVID vaccination injection at his rented home in Patong on monday (june 28). Photo: PR Patong

Medical workers make a house call to provide Mr Aroon his COVID vaccination injection at his rented home in Patong on monday (june 28). Photo: PR Patong

« »

Mr Aroon was shot in the stomach by Pornthep just before 6am on Feb 23 while he was walking along the Bangla Rd after collecting a noodle bowl from a customer. 

In less than 24 hours Pornthep was quickly stripped of his rank and discharged from the Royal Thai Police, and now faces charges of attempted murder, carring a firearm in a public area without necessary reason, and firing a weapon in a public area.

A CCTV video showing Pornthep shooting Mr Aroon and then taunting him, including playfully kicking Mr Aroon on the backside while Mr Aroon lay writhing on the ground in agony pleading for mercy, sparked outrage among the local community.

However, Pornthep has now entered a plea of not guilty to the charges against him, explained Kerdphol Kaewkerd, a Bangkok-based lawyer who is providing free legal assistance to Mr Aroon and his wife, Kulthida Chananan.

“During the first time he was being questioned, on May 19, he entered a plea of guilty to all charges,” Mr Kerdphol explained to The Phuket News yesterday (June 29).

“At that time he did not have a lawyer, so the court appointed him a lawyer because the penalty of the charges is high,” he added.

“The lawyer may have told him to confess and enter a plea of guilty for whatever reason I do not know,” he said.

“Then yesterday [Monday, June 28], the court had heard witness testimonies and examined the defendant’s confession, and he had a new lawyer,” Mr Kerdphol explained.

“He refused all charges and told the court he would fight the case. He explained that he had never had an argument with Mr Aroon and did not have any intention to kill him,” he said.

“He explained that he shot Mr Aroon as he was trying to stop foreigners from arguing. He said he fired the gun into the air three times.

“He said that naturally people would run away when they hear the sound of gunfire, but Mr Aroon walked close to the area, which is not practical. Then he shot him because he thought Aroon was a bad man,” Mr Kerdphol said.

Internal - Phuket News TV

“As he has denied the charges against and wants the fight the case, we need to restart the court process. We need to try our best to collect evidence and present it to the court,” he added.

“The court will hear witness testimonies and examine evidence again on August 23,” he said.

Asked about Mr Aroon’s condition, Mr Kedphol noted, “He has already been discharged from hospital, and his wife is taking close care of him.”

Mr Aroon was left paralysed by the bullet, which entered through the stomach and became lodged in his spine. After Mr Aroon woke from a coma, doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital managed to safely remove the bullet, but were unable to help Mr Aroon recover the use of his legs.

After months in recovery, Mr Aroon was only recently discharged from Vachira Hospital to return to stay with his family at their rented house in Patong. 

“While the criminal case continues, in terms of a civil case, I have asked for B15 million. in compensation for his paralysis, to cover the cost for living in the future, and the cost of losing opportunity and income,” Mr Kerdphol said.

“I do not know whether the police can pay that big amount,” he added.

“However, it is his right to fight the case. From the CCTV footage, I would like him to repeatedly think of the quote by Mr Chuwit Kamolvisit, ‘Su tid nae, Pae tid nan’,” Mr Kerdphol noted.

The quote translates to mean, “If you fight the case, you will surely be imprisoned. If you lose the fight, you will be imprisoned for a long time”.

Of note, Mr Kerdphol on Monday posted a notice of gratitude to fellow lawyer Phakin Jantira, based in Phuket Town, who has been assisting Mr Kerdphol and Mr Aroon’s family.

“Thank you to my handsome brother, Attorney Phakin Phkin Jantira of Phuket Town. who come together to make merit to help those who have been bullied,” he wrote.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 30 June 2021 - 19:28:05 

15m is a mere drop in the ocean for the BiB- especially if it comes from 'unofficial' funds. The temerity of this guy pleading not guilty after being caught on cctv is mind-boggling, Lets just hope the footage survives to make it to court.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ex-cop pleas not guilty over Bangla Rd shooting |:| June 30
Phuket airport ‘capacity not a problem’ says AoT Chief
COVID alert for high-risk contacts on Bangkok-Phuket flight
DSI chief investigates Phuket forest encroachment
Hospitals set price for Moderna
Phuket records five new COVID infections, seventh death confirmed 72-year-old man
Patong top choice for Phuket Sandbox bookings
Tourists welcome but COVID rules must be respected, say local businesses
Phuket Sandbox rules tweaked
FDA warns against using animal drug as COVID cure
THAI extends leave without pay, deeper cuts needed
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 64% of Phuket vaccinated, Activists doxed by royalists, Nightlife workers petition for handouts |:| June 29
Thailand Looks to Post-COVID Future With Ambitious Budget Bill
PM Prayut to grace Phuket Sandbox launch
With propaganda push, China’s Communist Party celebrates 100 years

 

Phuket community
Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

For non work permitted foreigners, the Phuket Must Win vaccination site now advises after 24 hours ...(Read More)

Tourists welcome but COVID rules must be respected, say local businesses

Please do something about the worker camp on Layan Soi 7 flouting all rules because I am 200 meters...(Read More)

Welcome back home

"Welcome Back Home" (Now stay in our overpriced hotel) ...(Read More)

Patong top choice for Phuket Sandbox bookings

And when they arrive and find the bars are closed and choice of prostitutes limited to whatever you ...(Read More)

Phuket airport ‘capacity not a problem’ says AoT Chief

Nice to see the airport won't have an issue dealing with 5 flights!...(Read More)

Drunken police officer denies Bangla shooting charges

15m is a mere drop in the ocean for the BiB- especially if it comes from 'unofficial' funds....(Read More)

DSI chief investigates Phuket forest encroachment

He we go, another goose chase that'll probably lead to nothing, like all the others. Of all the...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox rules tweaked

I want a T shirt in Thai; "Please Don't Call Me Whitey" ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

80% (allegedly) have one dose of questionable efficacy against Delta is not comforting. I recall...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

Your own people are dying.. if that means anything to you'll .. Earnest request to open up the ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket

 