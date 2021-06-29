The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Drug dealing couple arrested after Phuket distributor confesses

Drug dealing couple arrested after Phuket distributor confesses

PHUKET: A couple were arrested in Nakhon Sri Thammarat yesterday (June 28) on drug related offences after their Phuket-based distribution contact had given them up to police.

crimedrugspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 29 June 2021, 01:20PM

The confession by the person hired to distribute the drugs, Ms Nuch, helped in the arrest of the drug dealing couple . Photo: Wichit Police

The confession by the person hired to distribute the drugs, Ms Nuch, helped in the arrest of the drug dealing couple . Photo: Wichit Police

The apprehended couple. Photo: Wichit Police

The apprehended couple. Photo: Wichit Police

« »

A suspect named as “Ms Nuch” was arrested by police on March 17 of this year in possession of 39,600 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah).

Following questioning by police, Ms Nuch admitted she was working as distributor of the drugs for a couple known as Kampol “Thee” and Thanaporn “May”.

Ms Nuch told police that she was hired by Kampol and Thanaporn to receive a parcel containing the drugs and was to then distribute them to their customers in Phuket.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

After Ms Nuch’s confession, arrest warrants for possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell had previously been issued for both Kampol and Thanaporn by the Phuket Provincial Court.

Kampol and Thanaporn were apprehended in Moo 4, Tambon Maechao Yuhou, Chian Yai yesterday by Wichit police in collaboration with Phuket Provincial Police and Nakhon Sri Thammarat Provincial Police.

The couple were taken to Wichit Police Station for further questioning and prosecution.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%
Double dose Sinovac ‘up to 91% effective’ against Alpha strain
PM unfazed by criticism as B7.5bn of aid confirmed
Welcome back home
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals |:| June 28
Police bust B200mn online gambling ring in Chalong
Navy, Marine Police to help ensure Sandbox tourists do not leave Phuket by boat within first 14 days
National Insurance Association warns against COVID cons
TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue
Thai government to offer B50bn in savings bonds to fund COVID-19 relief measures
PM calls meeting to map out further aid
Moscow COVID deaths spike as Asia-Pacific countries lock down
Thai Health Authorities warn against antibody test kits
New restrictions in Bangkok to contain COVID spread
Phuket suffers seventh COVID death in ongoing outbreak

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

I'd like to make a point of thanking the people at Jungceylon yesterday for an excellent service...(Read More)

Navy, Marine Police to help ensure Sandbox tourists do not leave Phuket by boat within first 14 days

Another strong selling point for tourists, exclusively for them - a 14 days prison sentence! I'm...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

@Christy’s comment on foreign workers at a Layan 7 camp sounds exactly same as foreign non-workers...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

Why to have a 'Digital Minister'? As a Official said here recently, most apps are not workin...(Read More)

Welcome back home

Why am I reminded of the "Summer Season" travesty when dozens of tourists drowned because ...(Read More)

Welcome back home

Yes, you will make Thailand your residence when your home country restricts your return. They are no...(Read More)

Phuket suffers seventh COVID death in ongoing outbreak

Skip I'm no fan of Sinovac but it has some use to prevent serious illness and death, and yes bre...(Read More)

Navy, Marine Police to help ensure Sandbox tourists do not leave Phuket by boat within first 14 days

A looong article in order to make something important that is not important at all. But that is a go...(Read More)

Double dose Sinovac ‘up to 91% effective’ against Alpha strain

Lelecuneo@ your field of expertise is what, exactly ? ...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

Thank you Dave C for all of your efforts to help others. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property

 