Drug dealing couple arrested after Phuket distributor confesses

PHUKET: A couple were arrested in Nakhon Sri Thammarat yesterday (June 28) on drug related offences after their Phuket-based distribution contact had given them up to police.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 29 June 2021, 01:20PM

The confession by the person hired to distribute the drugs, Ms Nuch, helped in the arrest of the drug dealing couple . Photo: Wichit Police

A suspect named as “Ms Nuch” was arrested by police on March 17 of this year in possession of 39,600 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah).

Following questioning by police, Ms Nuch admitted she was working as distributor of the drugs for a couple known as Kampol “Thee” and Thanaporn “May”.

Ms Nuch told police that she was hired by Kampol and Thanaporn to receive a parcel containing the drugs and was to then distribute them to their customers in Phuket.

After Ms Nuch’s confession, arrest warrants for possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell had previously been issued for both Kampol and Thanaporn by the Phuket Provincial Court.

Kampol and Thanaporn were apprehended in Moo 4, Tambon Maechao Yuhou, Chian Yai yesterday by Wichit police in collaboration with Phuket Provincial Police and Nakhon Sri Thammarat Provincial Police.

The couple were taken to Wichit Police Station for further questioning and prosecution.