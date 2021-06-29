A suspect named as “Ms Nuch” was arrested by police on March 17 of this year in possession of 39,600 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah).
Following questioning by police, Ms Nuch admitted she was working as distributor of the drugs for a couple known as Kampol “Thee” and Thanaporn “May”.
Ms Nuch told police that she was hired by Kampol and Thanaporn to receive a parcel containing the drugs and was to then distribute them to their customers in Phuket.
After Ms Nuch’s confession, arrest warrants for possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell had previously been issued for both Kampol and Thanaporn by the Phuket Provincial Court.
Kampol and Thanaporn were apprehended in Moo 4, Tambon Maechao Yuhou, Chian Yai yesterday by Wichit police in collaboration with Phuket Provincial Police and Nakhon Sri Thammarat Provincial Police.
The couple were taken to Wichit Police Station for further questioning and prosecution.
