|
PHUKET XTRA - February 25 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Actress missing in river |:| Shift to ’endemic’ in 4 months |:| Phuket Stray Dog Shelter running short of food |:| Schools to hold end-of-year exams Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Friday 25 February 2022, 08:29PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
So the Pubs and Beer Bars will have to close! Or maybe not......they are called Restaurants now! Ho...(Read More)
stupid russian tourist that have no disregard for anything here...let them be home or send them to f...(Read More)
I feel sorry for the poeple of Ukraine, they have done nothing wrong. War of any kind is evil!...(Read More)
I agree with Fascinated. They are not high quality tourists!...(Read More)
Johannes, dont you have friends you can tell your unnecessary comments??...(Read More)
Why can we no longer highlitght and copy to quote? 'High quality tourists, with high spending po...(Read More)
Extra work to do for Thai Immigration. Ukraine tourists can't return to Ukraine as it closed Ukr...(Read More)
It's not just 'girls' US Soldiers are entertained by- then or now. Ladyboys are what di...(Read More)
With all respect, this facility will never reach the international standards. Sheltering about 1000...(Read More)
Reading with increasing amazement how illogical the set up of simple budgetting is. Typical: "w...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.