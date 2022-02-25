BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 684 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 684 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 24), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 29,877.

By The Phuket News

Friday 25 February 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Feb 24, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10pm.

The report marked 36 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 63 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year at 33.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 684 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 4,372, as follows:

  • Feb 18 - 558 new cases
  • Feb 19 - 549 new cases
  • Feb 20 - 628 new cases
  • Feb 21 - 660 new cases
  • Feb 22 - 648 new cases
  • Feb 23 - 645 new cases
  • Feb 24 - 684 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 5,760 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,327 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 24, there are 6,943 people under medical care or supervision, 284 more than the 6,659 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 499 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 63 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 507 to 512.

According to the report for Feb 24, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 476 ‘Yellow’ patients (-8) and 63 ‘Green’ patients (-15) in care.

A further 859 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-48), and 512 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+5).

The report also marked that of 3,488 hospital beds in total available (-59), 1,927 were occupied (-66).

Phuket community
Woman rescued after jumping off Phuket bridge

Looks like Sarasin bridge is going to become the Beachy Head of Thailand....(Read More)

Woman rescued after jumping off Phuket bridge

Is it just me or does anyone else wonder what three bridges connecting Phuket to the mainland?...(Read More)

US sanctions Russia for ‘beginning’ invasion of Ukraine

@christysweet. I'm sure you enjoyed your days on those horses in Pattaya. 50 baht was big money...(Read More)

US sanctions Russia for ‘beginning’ invasion of Ukraine

Irmo, i'm not aware of any trouble between Russians and Ukrainians on holiday in Patong. ...(Read More)

US sanctions Russia for ‘beginning’ invasion of Ukraine

Soi Cowboy Bangkok was opened in the early 70's by an Amrican airman nicknamed Cowboy. During t...(Read More)

Phuket health chief: Nearly all new COVID cases are ‘Green’ patients

It would be more effective and assuring to reveal, among “green patients”, the age distribution....(Read More)

US sanctions Russia for ‘beginning’ invasion of Ukraine

@Ash Seriously? Americans are to blame for prostitution now as well? I'm curious to know if t...(Read More)

Fourth-dose booster injections roll out to the general public

4th Jab time. Many have not even been called up for the 3rd jab in Saphan indoor stadium. Fear about...(Read More)

CCSA eases second PCR test, COVID insurance requirements for tourists

doesnt change nothing...nobody will come with theses rules, tourist will prefer go to Bali, Cambodia...(Read More)

US sanctions Russia for ‘beginning’ invasion of Ukraine

I well remember the horse on Pattaya Beach ca 1969. 5 baht an hour- what a ride!! Dad would give th...(Read More)

 

