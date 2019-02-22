THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant knocks over raft? Drought preparations! Patong Police get busy! || Feb. 22

PHUKET XTRA - February 22 Patong Police rein in tourists hooning? |:| Preparing for a drought? |:| Elephant knocks over raft! |:| State gets 104 ancient artifacts |:| Krabi dogs rounded-up! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Friday 22 February 2019, 05:33PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Estonian tourists found sleeping on hotel awnings
Patong road safety campaign asks, ‘Where your helmet?’
Angry elephant in quarantine, tourists treated
Dogs rounded up at Ao Nang as PM visits Finnish boy dog-attack victim in hospital
Patong Police Chief to rein in tourists hooning on motorbikes
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Dogs attack another boy! Murder suspect on the run! Life in prison? || Feb. 21
Phuket Town Mayor announces water-restriction plans ‘in case of drought’
Police seek clues as fire burns down house
Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi
Two nabbed smuggling kratom into Phuket
Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead
Interpol Red Notice sought for Greek suspect over Phuket beautician murder
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant goes wild! Phuket wildfire! Bounded body found? || Feb. 20
Four injured as car smashes into electric pole
Italian tourist gored as trekking elephant goes wild

 

Phuket community
B1bn earmarked to improve road safety around schools

The picture says it all. 3 kids on a bike with no helmets and presumably no license (they don't ...(Read More)

Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead

Way to set an example and actually improve road safety RTP... not. Spurious charges like this only s...(Read More)

Dogs rounded up at Ao Nang as PM visits Finnish boy dog-attack victim in hospital

Whatever the condition of more than 20 dogs is, they should never be allowed to be again at the beac...(Read More)

B1bn earmarked to improve road safety around schools

See the photo: 3 thai girls on 1 motorbike, no helmets, probably without driving license. And talki...(Read More)

Doubts on pot use linger over amended drug law

Well, a lot of tumbling new rules/laws/bla bla's. contradicting in everything, so, nothing will...(Read More)

Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead

Correct application of the law. If you're too lazy to look at the road and what you or others i...(Read More)

Phuket health officials, police unite to enforce Makha Bucha alcohol ban

Dek, you are always talking about how you don't want Thailand to be a Nanny state. Now you are p...(Read More)

Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi

When will the Thai government stop taking orders from other governments and foreign organizations su...(Read More)

German expat gets eight years jail for slaying Phuket girlfriend

8 Years? You call that justice? I think a bullet in the back of the head would have been a more a...(Read More)

Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi

Dek, your comment makes no sense. Snakes not attack people when they are not provocated and feel the...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential

 