Dogs rounded up at Ao Nang as PM visits Finnish boy dog-attack victim in hospital

PHUKET: More than 20 dogs have been rounded up at Ao Nang Beach in Krabi following the attack on a 5-year-old Finnish boy on Wednesday. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha broke his schedule to visit the boy, Eemi Nikula, in hospital yesterday evening (Feb 21).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 22 February 2019, 11:58AM

More than 20 dogs have been rounded up from the Ao Nang Beach area. Photo: Junelachat Junelaphet / Krabi Provincial Livestock Office

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited 5-year-old Finnish dog-attack victim at Krabi Nakharin International Hospital. Photo: Krabi PR

Eemi suffered scratches and bites to his torso, back and buttocks and has a wound about five centimetres long on his right calf. The most dangerous wound was a bite to his neck, white fangs had punctured two holes near his Adam’s apple.

Eemi is now recovering at Krabi Nakharin International Hospital, where doctors have treated his wounds. (See story here.)

Junelachat Junelaphet, a veterinarian with Krabi Provincial Livestock Office, told The Phuket News this morning that a team of livestock officials along with staff from the Ao Nang Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) removed more than 20 stray dogs from Ao Nang Beach yesterday morning.

“They will be held for 30 days for owners to come and collect them and to observe their condition to make sure they don’t have rabies,” Mr Junelachat said.

“All of the dogs will be sterilised and vaccinated against rabies, we will find a new home for any dogs that are not claimed,” he added.

Sombat Boonerit, village headman (Phu Yai Baan) of Ao Nang Moo 2, which includes the beach area where the attack happened, yesterday said that dogs at the Ao Nang beach area had often bitten tourists.

“We had previously notified the District Office and relevant departments, but they still cannot solve the problem,” Mr Sombat said.

“Yesterday, Ao Nang district officers coordinated with district livestock officials to catch dogs around the beach and took them to a private site. All the dogs were vaccinated against rabies,” he confirmed.

“We are taking serious action to avoid a repeat of this incident. If we ignore this problem, it will affect tourism.

“Most of the dogs on the beach were left behind by the construction workers who used to be in the area,” he added.

Krabi Governor Pol Lt Col (Rtd) ML Kitibodee Pravitra yesterday ordered all government offices involved in responding to the incident to their give full assistance.

Eemi’s medical expenses are to be covered by the relevant insurance provider, he added.

Doctors at Krabi Nakharin International Hospital said that Eemi remain in care at the facility.

“He is getting better and we have finished stitching his wounds, but we must monitor his condition for at least the next least three to five days,” a a hospital staffer said.

Krabi Governor ML Kitibodee yesterday visited Eemi in hospital, as did PM Prayut, who cancelled his last official appointments in order to visit Eemi.

 

 

