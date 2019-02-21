PHUKET: Patong Police have set up a new check point on Phra Mettha Rd to catch speeding tourists after a video emerged on social media showing a tourist on a motorcycle popping a wheelie on the road.

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Thursday 21 February 2019, 06:17PM

A still from the video on social media that shows a tourist popping a wheelie on Phra Mettha Rd.

The checkpoint on Phra Mettha Rd set up to catch hooning motorists. Photo: Patong Police

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee said, “We have invited the driver in the video and the rental shop owner to Patong Police Station this evening (Feb 21) to discuss the incident. We will then decide how to proceed with charges.”

“We will also tell the rental shop owner to explain the traffic rules to all future renters,” he added.

Col Anotai explained that there are always police checkpoints in Patong to maintain safe traffic in the area.

“When the video emerged, we set up a checkpoint in the same location day and night to put a stop to the dangerous driving there,” Col Anotai said.

Col Anotai went on to speak about road safety statistics in Patong, “2018 figures show that Patong Police arrested approximately 2,000 people per month for traffic violations.

“The most common violations were driving without a valid licence, driving through red lights, and driving without a helmet,” he noted.

Col Anotai added that, “Of the 2,000 monthly traffic violations in Patong, half were foreigners and half were Thais.