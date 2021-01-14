PHUKET XTRA - January 14 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Electric, water bill discounts |:| Local elections in Phuket in 2021 |:| Leatherback turtle nest on Mai Khao Beach |:| Chinese vaccine doubts after lackluster data |:| Two new Covid-19 deaths in Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 14 January 2021, 06:07PM
