BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket readies for local municipal elections

Phuket readies for local municipal elections

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) has been told to prepare to hold local municipal elections, which have been tentatively set for Mar 21.

politics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 January 2021, 05:18PM

Passakon Siripakayapon, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC), says he is just waiting for the date of the elections to be formally confirmed. Photo: PR Phuket / file

Passakon Siripakayapon, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC), says he is just waiting for the date of the elections to be formally confirmed. Photo: PR Phuket / file

The local municipal elections will be the first held on the island, and throughout the country, since the National Council for Peace Order (NCPO), headed by Army General Prayut Chan-o-cha, took control of the country in May 2014.

The news follows the Cabinet yesterday (Jan 12) passing a resolution allowing municipal elections to be held at all levels nationwide following a proposal by the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT), with polling tentatively scheduled for March 21.

ECT Secretary-General  Pol Col Jarungvith Phumma informed the Cabinet of the agency’s preparedness to hold elections for the mayors and councillors of municipalities of all levels – tambon (subdistrict), muang (town) and nakhon (city) – throughout the country.

PEC Director Passakon Siripakayapon told The Phuket News today (Jan 13), “Municipal elections will be held for sure, but the Election Commission has not yet formally announced the date for the elections to be held.

“Although the Cabinet passed a resolution allowing the elections to be held, I still have to wait for the Election Commission to officially announce the date before we can move ahead,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Knife-wielding incident in Phuket Town ends with no injuries || January 13
Leatherback turtle nest found on Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach
Electricity outages to affect Kamala, Srisoonthorn
Cabinet approves relief on utility bills for homes, small businesses
Phuket quarantine guests allowed to roam hotel areas
Phuket Town incident with unstable drug addict brandishing knives ends safely
Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks
Local bodies can provide COVID jabs, says Anutin
Government approves COVID handouts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Venues closed, alcohol ban in Phuket! || January 12
Four rescued after boat capsizes off Phuket
Water supply outage to affect west and central Phuket
Phuket EOCs to enforce COVID measures for new arrivals
No extra quarantine in Phuket for foreigners exiting quarantine in Bangkok
Malaysia declares virus emergency, sparking anger

 

Phuket community
Cabinet approves relief on utility bills for homes, small businesses

Well they could have made that easier to understand. The important take-away here is that if you'...(Read More)

Phuket quarantine guests allowed to roam hotel areas

Well wandering around the hotel mixing with others is a smart idea for a 'quarantine'. Basic...(Read More)

Phuket quarantine guests allowed to roam hotel areas

So many thought bubbles, so few visitors. Nothing will happen until the China desease is under contr...(Read More)

Four rescued after boat capsizes off Phuket

The 4 should be charged with "wreckless endangerment" for endangering the heroic rescuers....(Read More)

Government forms committee for vaccine rollout

What for needs NCDC committee a sub committee? What is it that NCDC can not handle herself as we ha...(Read More)

Local bodies can provide COVID jabs, says Anutin

One reason the UK was able to roll out vaccines so quickly (2.5 million doses in less than a month) ...(Read More)

Woman arrested following ‘k-powdered milk’ drug cocktail deaths

By now the 'cocktail' has been analyzed (BP). This woman is a murderess. Should experience...(Read More)

Phuket EOCs to enforce COVID measures for new arrivals

This is how domestic tourism will save Phuket? By trying to force arrivals to use a complex raft of ...(Read More)

Ministry confident second wave will end this month

Not confident that 2nd wave will end this month. Long time Thailand did well controlling Covid-19. B...(Read More)

Electricity outage to affect Kalim

As the PEA always publish maps of areas that will be affected by power outage, so can Phuket Officia...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
K9 Point
Phuket Property
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Dewa Phuket Resort
Benihana Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand

 