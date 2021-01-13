Phuket readies for local municipal elections

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) has been told to prepare to hold local municipal elections, which have been tentatively set for Mar 21.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 January 2021, 05:18PM

Passakon Siripakayapon, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC), says he is just waiting for the date of the elections to be formally confirmed. Photo: PR Phuket / file

The local municipal elections will be the first held on the island, and throughout the country, since the National Council for Peace Order (NCPO), headed by Army General Prayut Chan-o-cha, took control of the country in May 2014. The news follows the Cabinet yesterday (Jan 12) passing a resolution allowing municipal elections to be held at all levels nationwide following a proposal by the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT), with polling tentatively scheduled for March 21. ECT Secretary-General Pol Col Jarungvith Phumma informed the Cabinet of the agency’s preparedness to hold elections for the mayors and councillors of municipalities of all levels – tambon (subdistrict), muang (town) and nakhon (city) – throughout the country. PEC Director Passakon Siripakayapon told The Phuket News today (Jan 13), “Municipal elections will be held for sure, but the Election Commission has not yet formally announced the date for the elections to be held. “Although the Cabinet passed a resolution allowing the elections to be held, I still have to wait for the Election Commission to officially announce the date before we can move ahead,” he said.