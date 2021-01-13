Cabinet approves relief on utility bills for homes, small businesses

PHUKET: The Cabinet has approved discounts on household and small business water and electricity bills for February and March as an urgent measure to help people and businesses suffering in the current economic crisis.



Wednesday 13 January 2021, 04:52PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Supatthanaphong Phanmichao revealed today (Jan 13) that this electricity discount measure will take about B8.2 billion and will help at total 23.7 million of households and small businesses, which is about 97% of the electricity users in Thailand, reported Post Today.

Residential households that use no more than 150 units of electricity per month during February and March will receive the first 90 units free, Mr Anucha said.

Households that use more than 150 units per month during February and March will receive discounts relative to the location’s electricity usage during December, he said.

Depending on the electricity used during February and march, the discounts will be different, Mr Anucha explained.

Households that use less than or the same number of units of electricity in February or March will not receive any discounts.

Households that use more units compared with December but still use less than 500 units will be charged the same as they were in December.



Households that use more units compared with December and use 500-1,000 units per month in February or March will be charged the same as December plus 50% price for the rest of the units.

Households that use more units compared with December and use more than 1,000 units per month in February or March will be charged the same as December plus 70% of the price for the rest of the units.

The discount on the electricity bill will be calculated before adding VAT.

For small businesses, the first 50 units of electricity will be free of charge.

For water supply bills, both households and small businesses will receive a 10% discount for both months.

In the hope of reducing internet-connection bills for those working from home, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Office of National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission will ask telecom network service providers to provide discounts to households and maintain the stability of their internet connections in order to support those who have to work from home, state news agency NNT reported.