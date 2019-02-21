|
PHUKET XTRA - February 21 Phuket murder suspect on the run |:| Dogs attack another boy |:| Life in prison over teen murder |:| Smuggling kratom |:| Medical marijuana laws come into effect Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 21 February 2019, 05:52PM
Why only dogs? Why not kill every animal that attacks humans,like that elephant from another article...(Read More)
Kratom, so what? What is the big deal about it? Set it free, than there is no money business in it ...(Read More)
Problem is RTP bull riding thinking. Like large oil spill, than charge the taxi-driver victim. Yes?...(Read More)
A 5 day ban? Oh,really.OMG ! That would be catastrophic. Freedom to drink.24/7 Whenever/wherever.And...(Read More)
It’s been said time and time again that the stray dogs that roam thailand are a dangerous menace a...(Read More)
Do thai officials understand that packs of stray dogs are very dangerous, sterilized/vaccinated or n...(Read More)
Well, most tourist don't know that a elephant back is not strong. And they not know that a male ...(Read More)
Dek, not only tourists and expats. Thai families too. Don't you notice these days many thai peo...(Read More)
Red bull boy is excused until 'his' killings expire. Different class, different justice in ...(Read More)
This is ridiculous - from the article the taxi clearly has right of way and the bike should have sto...(Read More)
