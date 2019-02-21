THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Dogs attack another boy! Murder suspect on the run! Life in prison? || Feb. 21

PHUKET XTRA - February 21 Phuket murder suspect on the run |:| Dogs attack another boy |:| Life in prison over teen murder |:| Smuggling kratom |:| Medical marijuana laws come into effect Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Thursday 21 February 2019, 05:52PM

 

 

Phuket community
Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi

Why only dogs? Why not kill every animal that attacks humans,like that elephant from another article...(Read More)

Two nabbed smuggling kratom into Phuket

Kratom, so what? What is the big deal about it? Set it free, than there is no money business in it ...(Read More)

Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead

Problem is RTP bull riding thinking. Like large oil spill, than charge the taxi-driver victim. Yes?...(Read More)

Phuket health officials, police unite to enforce Makha Bucha alcohol ban

A 5 day ban? Oh,really.OMG ! That would be catastrophic. Freedom to drink.24/7 Whenever/wherever.And...(Read More)

Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi

It’s been said time and time again that the stray dogs that roam thailand are a dangerous menace a...(Read More)

Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi

Do thai officials understand that packs of stray dogs are very dangerous, sterilized/vaccinated or n...(Read More)

Italian tourist gored as trekking elephant goes wild

Well, most tourist don't know that a elephant back is not strong. And they not know that a male ...(Read More)

Phuket health officials, police unite to enforce Makha Bucha alcohol ban

Dek, not only tourists and expats. Thai families too. Don't you notice these days many thai peo...(Read More)

Interpol Red Notice sought for Greek suspect over Phuket beautician murder

Red bull boy is excused until 'his' killings expire. Different class, different justice in ...(Read More)

Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead

This is ridiculous - from the article the taxi clearly has right of way and the bike should have sto...(Read More)

 

