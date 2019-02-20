PHUKET: Cherng Talay Police have filed a request for Interpol to issue Red Notice for the arrest of 42-year-old Greek national Dimitrios Chairopoulos, who is wanted for the murder of Phuket beautician Niramon Aewkaew.

murdercrimehomicidepolice

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Wednesday 20 February 2019, 05:42PM

Greek national Dimitrios Chairopoulos was recorded as clearing Immigration at Phuket International Airport to board a flight to Dubai just hours after Ms Niramon was last seen alive.

The request was submitted with the Foreign Affairs Division of the Royal Thai Police and the Office of the Attorney-General in Bangkok yesterday, Cherng Talay Police Chief Col Serm Kwannimit confirmed to The Phuket News today (Feb 20).

“The request is for the Royal Thai Police to ask Interpol to issue a Red Notice for the arrest of Chairopoulos,” Col Serm added.

The request for the Interpol Red Notice follows Phuket Provincial Court on Monday (Feb 18) issuing a warrant for the arrest of Chairopoulos, Col Serm explained.

That arrest warrant was issued after Cherng Talay Police confirmed that Chairopoulos seen leaving the room at a guesthouse in Bang Tao where Ms Niramon’s body was found on Saturday (Feb 16).

Ms Niramon, 43, originally from Phatthalung, had been battered to death.

When Ms Niramon’s body was discovered, by her sister, her hands and feet were still bound and she had a black cloth stuffed into her mouth. (See story here.)

Police have confirmed that they are waiting for the results of a post-mortem examination to determine whether Ms Niramon was sexually assaulted.

Col Serm confirmed to The Phuket News today that Ms Niramon and Chairopoulos were married at the time of her death.

“Their marriage was registered at the Thalang District Office in 2017,” he said.

However, Col Serm also noted that one year earlier, in 2016, Ms Niramon filed a report at Cherng Talay Police Station alleging that Chairopoulos, in a jealous rage, had threatened to kill her if she ever left him.

Regardless, Ms Niramon went on to marry Chairopoulos the following year.

Col Serm said police had obtained CCTV footage showing showing the couple leaving the room in the afternoon of Feb 11 – the last time that Ms Niramon was seen alive.

The couple returned to the room that evening, but Chairopoulos was seen leaving the room alone that night, Col Serm explained.

Chairopoulos was reported as clearing Immigration to exit the country at Phuket International Airport at 10:14pm that same night.

“He had bought a ticket from Phuket to Dubai,” Col Serm said.

According to Phuket Immigration records, Chairopoulos boarded Emirates Flight EK0379 to Dubai, departing Phuket at 2am.

“We are already working on having Chairopoulos taken under arrest,” Col Serm said.

“We have already asked the Greek Embassy in Bangkok for their cooperation in arresting him. We have already sent them a copy of the arrest warrant,” he added.

“Staff at the Greek Embassy have already called me to confirm details of the case,” Col Serm said.

However, at this stage it has yet to be confirmed what action the Greek Embassy will take, he noted.