Two nabbed smuggling kratom into Phuket

PHUKET: Two men have been arrested while attempting to smuggle 100 kilograms of kratom into Phuket. The drugs were to be delivered to Sapam, north of Phuket Town.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 21 February 2019, 12:20PM

Officers easily discovered the kratom, already neatly packed into separate bundles, under a tarpaulin in the back of the pickup. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Tha Chatchai Police officers stationed at the Phuket Checkpoint arrested the two men during a routine stop and search at about 2am yesterday (Feb 20).

The men arrested were identified as Natee Mardmanung, 49, from Songkhla, and Thanan Shotichrong, 34, from Satun.

The men were stopped as they drove a Toyota Hilux Vigo pickup, registered in Songkhla, onto the island.

Officers easily discovered the kratom, already neatly packed into separate bundles, under a tarpaulin in the back of the pickup.

Both Natee and Thanan were charged with possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell.

Police reported that during questioning, both men confessed to the charges.

The men told police that they received the kratom from a “Mr Dum”, but said they did not know his real name.

Mr Natee said that he was to be paid B15,000 to deliver the kratom to Sapam, north of Phuket Town, and that he had hired Thanee for B2,500 to help with the driving.

Both men were taken to the nearby Tha Chatchai Police Station for further questioning, police noted in their report.

 

 

