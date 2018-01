Recent Comments

Phuket villa property market strong in mid-range, high-end takes a hit It's good that the article is from an expert in field, rather than the bizarre perfunctory ramblings of commentator that are totally incorrect....(Read More)

Unidentified woman seriously injured in Phuket motorbike accident Not unidentified. Her name is Xu Chun Yan and trains at Top Team. Got in touch with her friends after being handed her 2 phones after the accident las...(Read More)

Two dive instructors charged over death of tourist off Phuket Belt off in the water, then gear off and then climb aboard. Diving skills are a must. If someone can't swim with 4kg's of weights on then they...(Read More)

Rising tide leaves pickup sunk in Phuket sand Chalong fuel station??? Every day i see pickups next to the lighthouse bar/restaurant loaded with fuel barrels, hoses going from the road onto the be...(Read More)

Rising tide leaves pickup sunk in Phuket sand Shame it was recovered before the high tide. If it was afterwards then it would have been broken. That will make the roads just a bit safer with one l...(Read More)

Phuket villa property market strong in mid-range, high-end takes a hit To much supply, and far more lesser demand that shown in graphic. I talk by experience. This will remain the point as long Thailand is not changing ...(Read More)

Rising tide leaves pickup sunk in Phuket sand Delivering 300 liters diesel at a beach for a tour boat? How to do that? The pick up wasn't even able to control 'her' own matters. Are...(Read More)

Two dive instructors charged over death of tourist off Phuket What planet did this guy get his diving license. With almost 1,000 dives on the record I have never, ever got onto a boat with my weight belt on. Th...(Read More)