The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Four Phuket teens arrested for violent New Year attack

PHUKET: It has been confirmed that four teenagers who are part of a gang wanted in connection with a violent attack on a member of the public on New Years Day surrendered to police yesterday and have been charged with causing bodily or mental harm.

crime, police, violence,

The Phuket News

Thursday 4 January 2018, 03:51PM

The violent attack on 40-year-old Romy Navio at Moo 1 in Wichit was caught on CCTV. Photo: Screengrab
The violent attack on 40-year-old Romy Navio at Moo 1 in Wichit was caught on CCTV. Photo: Screengrab

The incident, which took place at 1am on Monday (Jan 1) and was caught on CCTV, involved a group of teenagers attacking 40-year-old dual national Romy Navio at Moo 1 in Wichit.

The suspects fled the scene immediately after the attack and had been on the run ever since.

Police have also confirmed they are still looing for other members of the gang.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Jan 4), Deputy Chief of the Wichit Police Lt Col Narong Laksalawimon said, “The four suspects surrendered themselves to Wichit Police yesterday (Jan 3) at 2pm. All are 18 years of age and are named Nattawut ‘Fad’ Plickhin, Saran ‘Yek’ Mueankla, Panurut ‘Tiw’ Sudpangyang, and Kajorn ‘Ben’ Raya.

“They admitted to attacking the man, Mr Romy who is a half Thai and half Filipino,” he said.

“They told officers that they had driven to the incident area to hide from members of another gang. Suddenly Mr Romy appeared and said something to them. They allege that he then pushed one of their gang and that his son used a baseball hit to them. This caused them to retaliate,” Lt Col Narong explained.

BCIS Education Center Phuket

“They have said they are sorry that the incident took place and that it was a misunderstanding. All four have been made aware of the charges against them and have been released on bail.

“For now they have been charged with causing bodily or mental harm, however, further charges could be added as the investigation is still ongoing.

“We are also hopeful of making further arrests as the investigation continues,” he added.

“Mr Romy is still in hospital care where he is being treated from broken cheek bones and a broken nose,” he said.

Any person found guilty of committing causing bodily or mental harm will be sentenced to imprisonment of not more than one month, or a fine not exceeding B1,000, or both.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket closes New Year Seven Days of Danger with two dead, 46 injured

I am sure there will be a lot of mutual back-slapping and self-appreciation but what has this PR Stunt achieved- the sum total of bugger all. The road...(Read More)

Four of 12 Surin beach demands ticked off, says MaAnn

The environment clock is ticking for Surin- and Kalim Beach. Time for Phuket Governor to dress himself again in clean-up uniform + cap + cloves and g...(Read More)

Phuket closes New Year Seven Days of Danger with two dead, 46 injured

I am sorry to say, but I not believe the official figures. I heard many days around the clock the ambulance sirens on Phuket, and I am sure many othe...(Read More)

Man wanted for theft in Trang arrested in Phuket

Seems taking up monkhood is very easy to do in Thailand when you like to hide for the Law. Remember that yellow shirt tv station owner in Bangkok. He...(Read More)

Four of 12 Surin beach demands ticked off, says MaAnn

So, Surin Beach is polluting Kalim Beach as well with discharging over there the stuff from mobile toilets at Surin Beach? Is it not time that Provin...(Read More)

Drink-driving behind 90% of violations

The hopes of General Prawut are wish full thinking as long there is normally such a absence of traffic law enforcement as it is in Thailand. The ar...(Read More)

Four of 12 Surin beach demands ticked off, says MaAnn

Four of the demands out of 12 ticket off? Simply not true. ---The lights at beach are not fixed. ---Insufficient beach toilet arrangements. How lon...(Read More)

Four of 12 Surin beach demands ticked off, says MaAnn

Trucks suck the waist out of the portable toilets and discharge it on Kalim Beach. A practice which has been ongoing for 20 years....(Read More)

No Phuket road-accident deaths on sixth day of danger

745 Fines, with 547 being no license or helmet...over 70% of all fines...and I would wager to bet that the majority of those were farang tourists. Dri...(Read More)

Four of 12 Surin beach demands ticked off, says MaAnn

At first glance, I was hoping to hear that Mr. Samran was finally removed from office, and sad to hear that he is still there. The trash mess is worse...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.