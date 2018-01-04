PHUKET: It has been confirmed that four teenagers who are part of a gang wanted in connection with a violent attack on a member of the public on New Years Day surrendered to police yesterday and have been charged with causing bodily or mental harm.

Thursday 4 January 2018, 03:51PM

The violent attack on 40-year-old Romy Navio at Moo 1 in Wichit was caught on CCTV. Photo: Screengrab

The incident, which took place at 1am on Monday (Jan 1) and was caught on CCTV, involved a group of teenagers attacking 40-year-old dual national Romy Navio at Moo 1 in Wichit.

The suspects fled the scene immediately after the attack and had been on the run ever since.

Police have also confirmed they are still looing for other members of the gang.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Jan 4), Deputy Chief of the Wichit Police Lt Col Narong Laksalawimon said, “The four suspects surrendered themselves to Wichit Police yesterday (Jan 3) at 2pm. All are 18 years of age and are named Nattawut ‘Fad’ Plickhin, Saran ‘Yek’ Mueankla, Panurut ‘Tiw’ Sudpangyang, and Kajorn ‘Ben’ Raya.

“They admitted to attacking the man, Mr Romy who is a half Thai and half Filipino,” he said.

“They told officers that they had driven to the incident area to hide from members of another gang. Suddenly Mr Romy appeared and said something to them. They allege that he then pushed one of their gang and that his son used a baseball hit to them. This caused them to retaliate,” Lt Col Narong explained.

“They have said they are sorry that the incident took place and that it was a misunderstanding. All four have been made aware of the charges against them and have been released on bail.

“For now they have been charged with causing bodily or mental harm, however, further charges could be added as the investigation is still ongoing.

“We are also hopeful of making further arrests as the investigation continues,” he added.

“Mr Romy is still in hospital care where he is being treated from broken cheek bones and a broken nose,” he said.

Any person found guilty of committing causing bodily or mental harm will be sentenced to imprisonment of not more than one month, or a fine not exceeding B1,000, or both.