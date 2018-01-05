Officials from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Phuket office who are stationed at Cherng Talay Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) were notified of a car being stuck in the sand in front of the Best Western Premier Bangtao Beach Resort & Spa in Thalang at 7:50pm.
Cherng Talay Patrol Police together with DDPM Phuket officers arrived at the scene to find a Chevrolet pickup truck 30 metres away from shore line filling with sea water.
While the tide was still rising, officers attempted to tow the car from the sand sing a car but were unsuccessful.
A four-wheel drive rescue truck was then brought to the scene, however, whilst trying to remove the sinking pickup the tow rope broke still leaving the Chevrolet stranded.
A tow truck with crane was then taken to the scene and after 20 minutes it managed to pull the Chevrolet from the sand.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 19-year-old Puttipong Petrid told police he had parked his pickup on the beach to deliver 300 litres of diesel for a tour boat which moored near the beach.
When he arrived at the beach it was a low tide. He soon found that the tide was rising up so he tried to drive off the beach but failed leaving his pickup stranded and sinking.
