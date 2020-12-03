PHUKET XTRA - December 3 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Myanmar woman flees Covid test, found in Phuket |:| 13 more Covid cases in Thailand |:| 4 years until Thai tourism recovers, officials say |:| Thai kids obesity concerns |:| 200+ kg cleaned off Koh Yao Yai Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 3 December 2020, 08:13PM
