Myanmar woman flees COVID-19 test in Phang Nga, found in Phuket

PHUKET: A Myanmar woman who entered the country illegally and worked at a market in Phuket has been located and taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital. The woman fled a hospital in Phang Nga last night where she was taken to be tested for COVID-19.

COVID-19CoronavirushealthMyanmarimmigration

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 3 December 2020, 04:58PM

“We have already found the woman and taken her to Vachira Phuket Hospital,” Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Col Nareuwat Putthawiro briefly told The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister newspaper Khao Phuket this afternoon (Dec 3).

“Now we are waiting for her [COVID-19] test result.” he said.

“Please do not panic,” Col Nareuwat added.

While Col Nareuwat declined to confirm any other details, including where the woman was found in Phuket, the Phang Nga Provincial Health Office (Phang Nga PHO) confirmed that police in Phang Nga had learned that the woman had travelled to Phuket.

The woman was “dropped off” at a petrol station near the Phuket Technology College at 9am today, the health officers reported.

Phang Nga health officials explained in their report that the woman was found by a group of Myanmar workers in Baan Nam Khem, in Takua Pa District, at about 6:25pm last night.

The workers informed their community leader and officers at their local tambon health support hospital.

When asked by the community leader, the woman was unable to present her passport or any other identification documents, the Phang Nga PHO officers reported.

The woman was then taken to Takua Pa Police Station, where she complained of a stomach ache and dizziness at about 7:10pm.

Concerned, police called rescue workers to take her to Takua Pa hospital.

At 7:38pm, while being questioned by medical staff at the hospital, the woman said that she had illegally entered Thailand three months ago and worked at a market in Phuket, the Phang Nga PHO report noted.

The woman acted suspiciously and was likely to flee the hospital, so medical staff called police to come and keep an eye on her.

At about 11pm, the woman managed to flee the hospital while medical staff went to process some documents, the Phang Nga PHO said.