Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point

More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point

PHUKET: More than 200 kilograms of fishing nets were collected from Shark Point, also called Hin Musang, off Koh Yao Yai, east of Phuket, in an underwater drive cleanup by Thais and foreigners yesterday (Dec 1).

marinepollutionanimals
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 December 2020, 06:33PM

The underwater cleanup cleared more than 200kg from the popular Shark Point reef. Photo: DMCR

The underwater cleanup cleared more than 200kg from the popular Shark Point reef. Photo: DMCR

The underwater cleanup cleared more than 200kg from the popular Shark Point reef. Photo: DMCR
The underwater cleanup cleared more than 200kg from the popular Shark Point reef. Photo: DMCR
The underwater cleanup cleared more than 200kg from the popular Shark Point reef. Photo: DMCR

The discarded fishing nets were cleared by five officers and 15 volunteer divers from Phuket – 10 Thais and five foreigners, Prajuab Mokaratana, Chief of the Marine Resources Division of the Region 6 office, told The Phuket News today. 

“We were informed by our volunteers that there were some fishing nets stuck with the wreck of the sunken King Cruiser boat, which has become a popular dive attraction close to Hin Musang. The nets were dangerous and damaging for corals and other marine life,” he said. 

The operation took about 45 minutes to bring the fishing nets up to surface and brought on board the boat used in the cleanup, Mr Prajuab said.

“One of the fishing nets collected in the cleanup was about 150 metres long,” he added. 

Mr Prajuab urged fishermen and the general public to be careful about what waste they discard that ends up in the sea.

“To every person, not only fishermen, please do not leave your nets or other waste left so it ends up in the sea, especially plastic bags. We find a lot of these in the bodies of marine animals,” he said. 

“Plastic bags are difficult to decompose, and they harm the digestive system of turtles, whales and dolphins,” he said.

“Also, fishermen should not be anywhere near coral reefs,” he added.

“If anyone sees fishermen or tour boats leaving trash in the sea, please inform us by calling 076-679130 so that we can go to investigate and punish them,” Mr Prajuab said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Speed limits rise?! Phuket drug busts? Court clears Prime Minister! || December 2
Prayut cleared in military housing case
Phuket rain set to continue, flash flood warning issued
THAI reveals new flights from Xmas
Phuket police bust island drug network
Sudarat strikes back with new party
US attorney general says no evidence of decisive election fraud
Government approves 120km/h speed limit
Government opposes jobseekers’ HIV tests
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Booking your Thailand hotel quarantine! Blue-ringed octopus warning? || December 1
Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend
Main water supply outage in Koh Kaew
One year on, COVID-19’s origin still unclear
Tiger cubs seized, park suspected of smuggling
2020 has brought an upsurge in demand for renovation and refurbishment

 

Phuket community
Arrivals from Myanmar targeted amid COVID-19 fears

k...this is what you wrote: "violating Thai labor Laws, hiring illegal/under paying Myanmar wor...(Read More)

Government approves 120km/h speed limit

Pascale...agreed. Should have been done years ago...(Read More)

Thai teak seized in SorPorKor raid north of Patong

k...like I say get use to it. Can't you work it out, felling trees illegally is like homicide - ...(Read More)

Government approves 120km/h speed limit

Kurt,the logic of this rule is to get rid of people like you, blocking every right lane with their c...(Read More)

Arrivals from Myanmar targeted amid COVID-19 fears

worker from Myanmar. But you are excused for your ignorance. Sitting home and watching TV only can&#...(Read More)

Government approves 120km/h speed limit

Any traffic rules in LOS are useless anyway as rarely obeyed by anybody. On top of that fines are ri...(Read More)

Arrivals from Myanmar targeted amid COVID-19 fears

Kurt, since when does a "shaved head" automatically labels you to be a soldier ? And even...(Read More)

THAI reveals new flights from Xmas

LOL...100percent hotel occupancy rate... this is a new all time record I would say, this has been no...(Read More)

Arrivals from Myanmar targeted amid COVID-19 fears

Pascale, there is no need to control the complete 2000 km borderline. Just plug the natural routes....(Read More)

Phuket police bust island drug network

Great work of the law! But the $1000 question is, at what level of the drug tree the investigations...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
K9 Point
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/

 