More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point

PHUKET: More than 200 kilograms of fishing nets were collected from Shark Point, also called Hin Musang, off Koh Yao Yai, east of Phuket, in an underwater drive cleanup by Thais and foreigners yesterday (Dec 1).

marinepollutionanimals

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 December 2020, 06:33PM

The underwater cleanup cleared more than 200kg from the popular Shark Point reef. Photo: DMCR

The discarded fishing nets were cleared by five officers and 15 volunteer divers from Phuket – 10 Thais and five foreigners, Prajuab Mokaratana, Chief of the Marine Resources Division of the Region 6 office, told The Phuket News today.

“We were informed by our volunteers that there were some fishing nets stuck with the wreck of the sunken King Cruiser boat, which has become a popular dive attraction close to Hin Musang. The nets were dangerous and damaging for corals and other marine life,” he said.

The operation took about 45 minutes to bring the fishing nets up to surface and brought on board the boat used in the cleanup, Mr Prajuab said.

“One of the fishing nets collected in the cleanup was about 150 metres long,” he added.

Mr Prajuab urged fishermen and the general public to be careful about what waste they discard that ends up in the sea.

“To every person, not only fishermen, please do not leave your nets or other waste left so it ends up in the sea, especially plastic bags. We find a lot of these in the bodies of marine animals,” he said.

“Plastic bags are difficult to decompose, and they harm the digestive system of turtles, whales and dolphins,” he said.

“Also, fishermen should not be anywhere near coral reefs,” he added.

“If anyone sees fishermen or tour boats leaving trash in the sea, please inform us by calling 076-679130 so that we can go to investigate and punish them,” Mr Prajuab said.