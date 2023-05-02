British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cop implicated in cyanide serial killer case, Phuket airport runway woes, Fatal crashes || May 2

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cop implicated in cyanide serial killer case, Phuket airport runway woes, Fatal crashes || May 2

PHUKET XTRA - May 2 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 2 May 2023, 07:03PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chinese outpace Russian arrivals to Phuket
Alcohol bans for election days confirmed
Machete murder fugitive arrested at Phuket elephant camp
Thaksin says he’ll be back soon after Paetongtarn gives birth
Three killed in road accidents
Philippines won’t become military staging post: Marcos
Phuket airport runway hole causes flight delays
Phuket Bike Week draws to a close
Van slams into guardrail on Patong-Kamala road
Health officials to hand out seasonal boosters
China pushes largest-ever expansion of nuclear arsenal
PTA hails China roadshow
Phuket Opinion: A semblance of reassurance
Phuket honours Prince’s birthday
Power bills set to fall for rest of 2023

 

Phuket community
John Magee, the high-flyer who landed in Phuket

Yes, I remember him well, most latterly as SVP of the Oink-Oink Circle headquartered in the Captain...(Read More)

Alcohol bans for election days confirmed

why not banning alcohol every day like in muslim countries? surely less accident, less fighting, les...(Read More)

Machete murder fugitive arrested at Phuket elephant camp

they don't know nothing, nothing disclosed but they arrest a man... well hopefully he wont die i...(Read More)

Thaksin says he’ll be back soon after Paetongtarn gives birth

What a totaly predictable comment below. Glad I drink Lager, not Bitter....(Read More)

Phuket airport runway hole causes flight delays

World class sewage and garbage dump. Please look at what has happen on Layan Soi 7 with 4 worke...(Read More)

Phuket airport runway hole causes flight delays

HKT has two runways- designated 09 and 27 ...(Read More)

Three killed in road accidents

Sad, all these fatalities totally unneeded when people with driving license drive as they are examin...(Read More)

Thaksin says he’ll be back soon after Paetongtarn gives birth

Was political party secretary, ex deputy minister, drugs smuggler, Thamarrat after his 4 years in Au...(Read More)

Thaksin says he’ll be back soon after Paetongtarn gives birth

not a fans of him, however i love how he can stir the sh..t in every army generals head with a twee...(Read More)

Phuket airport runway hole causes flight delays

Seen the now constant patching up of Phuket Airport run down run-way one would expect that airport m...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
SALA
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
Ixina Thailand
The Pavilions Phuket

 