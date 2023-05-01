British International School, Phuket
Three killed in road accidents

PHUKET: Three people were killed in road accidents today (May 1), including a 17-year-old male struck by a motorbike after he jumped a red light in Thalang.

deathaccidentstransportSafety
By The Phuket News

Monday 1 May 2023, 05:51PM

The accident on Thepkrasattri Rd this morning (May 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident in Rawai earlier today (May 1). Photo: Ruamjai Kupai Foundation

Image: ThaiRSC

Maj Noppadol Tonemanee of the Thalang Police was called to the Baan Khian Intersection on Thepkrasattri Rd, in Moo 1, Thepkrasattri, at 5:50am.

Police and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived at the scene to find a red-black, Phuket-registered Honda Wave 100S motorbike on the road. Nearby was the body of its rider, 17-year-old Chonsorn Wisetsombut, who had suffered fatal head injuries.

Nearby was a black Honda Wave 110 motorcycle, registered Trang, on the central reservation.

Its rider, Prakaipetch Rawatto, 30, had been seriously injured in the collision. He had already been rushed to Thalang Hospital before police had arrived.

Police said that from their initial investigation Mr Chanasorn was riding his motorbike from the Ton Sai Waterfall when the accident happened. He had arrived at the intersection, where other vehicles were waiting for the traffic lights to turn green before proceeding.

Mr Chanasorn, however, started through the intersection early while the lights were still changing.

Mr Prakaipetch was riding southbound on his motorbike, and rode through the newly changed red light, and collided at speed into Mr Chanasorn, police said.

Mr Prakaipetch has since been transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment, police confirmed.

Police are continuing their investigation before proceeding with any charges.

The second road accident death today, the result of a collision of a motorbike and car in Rawai, was reported by the Ruamjai Kupai Foundation rescue service just after 9am.

The location of the accident was given as between the Vivi Resort and the Alphabeto Resort on the road from Saiyuan to Nai Harn Beach.

The motorbike rider, not named in the report, died at the scene, rescue workers reported, while urging all drivers to drive slowly along that particular road.

While local reports so far have confirmed reports of two deaths on Phuket roads today, the national Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) late this afternoon reported three deaths and 39 people injured in road accidents already in the 24 hours of May 1.

Details of the third road accident death in Phuket today have yet to be reported.

Of note, ThaiRSC reported 51 people injured, but no deaths, in road accidents in Phuket yesterday (Apr 30).

According to ThaiRSC, 55 people have been killed and 7,887 people have been injured in road accidents in Phuket since Jan 1, 2023.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

