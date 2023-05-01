Van slams into guardrail on Patong-Kamala road

PHUKET: Police believe a passenger van driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing the van to slam into a roadside guardrail on the Kamala - Patong road.

tourismtransportSafety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 1 May 2023, 09:14AM

Maj Woranan Khankaew of the Kamala Police said officers were informed of the accident, near the Nakalay Palm Resort, at 5:40am yesterday (Apr 30).

Police and rescue workers from Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) arrived at the scene to find a Toyota van registered in Surat Thani impaled on the end of the guardrail.

The driver, Bundit Puchong, 33, was not injured, and was standing by waiting for police at the scene.

There were no passengers in the van at the time of the accident.

Mr Bundit told police that he had driven from the Sarasin Bridge to pick up passengers at Patong Beach. He lost control of the van and crashed into the barricade.

However, police said they believe Mr Bundit fell asleep at the wheel, as there were no brake skid marks on the road before the point of impact with the guardrail.

Police said they were continuing their investigation, with Mr Bundit and his van both taken to Kamala Police Station.