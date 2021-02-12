BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Concerns over Thailand’s record low birth rate || February 12

PHUKET XTRA - February 12 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Fake model photographer was child porn producer |:| Record low birth rate |:| Phuket marks quiet start to Chinese New Year |:| Thailand COVID cases rise by 175 |:| Stolen art to return to Thaialnd |:| Corrupt politician? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 12 February 2021, 06:42PM

Phuket community
Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Pascale wow, that was mature. I do pay my share of taxes. I never said immense. Stop making stuff u...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Galong No,your immense tax won't pay for the damage. Stop whining and read the last paragra...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry leaders pitch for targeted campaigns to boost domestic tourism

the PCR test currently used for testing does not test for covid. it is neither specific or quantativ...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Fascinated 400 baht won't cover repairing the stainless steel posts that were damaged. Our taxe...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

The next time, he might injure someone. Take away is right to drive, period! I'm so tired of the...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

4 Persons in the cabin of the truck, ( is that allowed?) and it had to be the driver to play GPS? No...(Read More)

Record low birth rate worries officials

Thai Officials better worry about the Thai standard of living of many Thai people. Millions around t...(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

Kevinsites. Just your demand will not make them return your money. You have to go to Court 2 times. ...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

400 baht- that will teach him!! ...(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

Mr Manassanan and Kata Ltd have not been responsive to our repeated demands to refund our investmen...(Read More)

 

