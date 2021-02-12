PHUKET XTRA - February 12 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Fake model photographer was child porn producer |:| Record low birth rate |:| Phuket marks quiet start to Chinese New Year |:| Thailand COVID cases rise by 175 |:| Stolen art to return to Thaialnd |:| Corrupt politician? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 12 February 2021, 06:42PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
@Pascale wow, that was mature. I do pay my share of taxes. I never said immense. Stop making stuff u...(Read More)
@Galong No,your immense tax won't pay for the damage. Stop whining and read the last paragra...(Read More)
the PCR test currently used for testing does not test for covid. it is neither specific or quantativ...(Read More)
@Fascinated 400 baht won't cover repairing the stainless steel posts that were damaged. Our taxe...(Read More)
The next time, he might injure someone. Take away is right to drive, period! I'm so tired of the...(Read More)
4 Persons in the cabin of the truck, ( is that allowed?) and it had to be the driver to play GPS? No...(Read More)
Thai Officials better worry about the Thai standard of living of many Thai people. Millions around t...(Read More)
Kevinsites. Just your demand will not make them return your money. You have to go to Court 2 times. ...(Read More)
400 baht- that will teach him!! ...(Read More)
Mr Manassanan and Kata Ltd have not been responsive to our repeated demands to refund our investmen...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.