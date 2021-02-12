BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks quiet start to Chinese New Year

Phuket marks quiet start to Chinese New Year

PHUKET: Chinese New Year got off to a quiet start today (Feb 12), with the streets quiet for the special public holiday declared in the hope of boosting domestic tourism, and only local residents attending Chinese shrines across the island instead of the bustling crowds of tourists seen in years past.

ChineseculturetourismeconomicsCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Friday 12 February 2021, 01:03PM

Very few people have turned out at Chinese shrines in Phuket Town to celebrate Chinese New Year. Photo: PR Phuket

Very few people have turned out at Chinese shrines in Phuket Town to celebrate Chinese New Year. Photo: PR Phuket

Very few people have turned out at Chinese shrines in Phuket Town to celebrate Chinese New Year. Photo: PR Phuket

Very few people have turned out at Chinese shrines in Phuket Town to celebrate Chinese New Year. Photo: PR Phuket

Very few people have turned out at Chinese shrines in Phuket Town to celebrate Chinese New Year. Photo: PR Phuket

Very few people have turned out at Chinese shrines in Phuket Town to celebrate Chinese New Year. Photo: PR Phuket

Very few people have turned out at Chinese shrines in Phuket Town to celebrate Chinese New Year. Photo: PR Phuket

Very few people have turned out at Chinese shrines in Phuket Town to celebrate Chinese New Year. Photo: PR Phuket

Very few people have turned out at Chinese shrines in Phuket Town to celebrate Chinese New Year. Photo: PR Phuket

Very few people have turned out at Chinese shrines in Phuket Town to celebrate Chinese New Year. Photo: PR Phuket

Very few people have turned out at Chinese shrines in Phuket Town to celebrate Chinese New Year. Photo: PR Phuket

Very few people have turned out at Chinese shrines in Phuket Town to celebrate Chinese New Year. Photo: PR Phuket

Very few people have turned out at Chinese shrines in Phuket Town to celebrate Chinese New Year. Photo: PR Phuket

Very few people have turned out at Chinese shrines in Phuket Town to celebrate Chinese New Year. Photo: PR Phuket

Very few people have turned out at Chinese shrines in Phuket Town to celebrate Chinese New Year. Photo: PR Phuket

Very few people have turned out at Chinese shrines in Phuket Town to celebrate Chinese New Year. Photo: PR Phuket

Very few people have turned out at Chinese shrines in Phuket Town to celebrate Chinese New Year. Photo: PR Phuket

Very few people have turned out at Chinese shrines in Phuket Town to celebrate Chinese New Year. Photo: PR Phuket

People are invited to join the Annual Worship Festival 2021 as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations.The event will be held at the Phuket Thai Hua Museum on Krabi Rd, Phuket Town, on Friday, Feb 19, from 10:30pm. Image: PR Phuket

People are invited to join the Annual Worship Festival 2021 as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations.The event will be held at the Phuket Thai Hua Museum on Krabi Rd, Phuket Town, on Friday, Feb 19, from 10:30pm. Image: PR Phuket

« »

Thai-Chinese living in the heart of the Phuket Old Town area, especially along Thalang Rd and Phang Nga Rd, have decorated their homes in honour of the festive occasion, yet even then the number of houses adorned with the traditional decorations seem to be fewer than in previous years, noted the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) in their own report.

Meanwhile, few people have turned out at the Pud Cho Shrine on Soi Phuthon, off Ranong Rd, to observe annual blessing ceremonies and to make merit, PR Phuket also noted.

The shrine has installed a body temperature monitor at the entrance for preliminary screening, PR Phuket also noted.

Most of the attendees at the shrine were not wearing red clothes, red being an auspicious colour in Chinese culture.

On being asked, some attendees explained that they had not bought new red clothes for the new year in order to save money.

Some said that due to the effects of COVID-19 this year, family members were not able to return to their traditional family homes to celebrate the new year together.

Instead, the attendees were observing simple rituals that must be performed by paying homage to ancestors, at home. 

Thanyapura

Those still with jobs took time off to pay homage at the shrine and set off some firecrackers, then went back to work.

Elsewhere throughout Phuket Town is “quite lonely”, PR Phuket noted.

Very few people are turning out to worship the gods, or set off firecrackers, both core key aspects of Chinese New Year in Phuket Town in the past.

“Most of them have only a small ritual, and give red envelopes [ang pao] to the children in the family,” PR Phuket reported.

Meanwhile, people are invited to join the Annual Worship Festival 2021 as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

The event will be held at the Phuket Thai Hua Museum on Krabi Rd, Phuket Town,on Friday, Feb 19, from 10:30pm.

Those interested in attending the event can contact  the Tourism Development and Promotion Division at Phuket City Municipality at 076-214306.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Town police chase wipeout lands officer in hospital, Myanmar man with kratom charge
No more snakes to be released in Phuket
Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier
China pulls BBC World News off air for content ‘violation’
Record low birth rate worries officials
Electricity outages to affect Thepkrasattri, Pa Khlok
Two million vaccine jabs by April
‘One Phuket’ launched to counter COVID poverty, failing food security
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Appeals for Phuket private sector to buy COVID vaccine! || February 11
Phuket officials ordered to prepare for Royal visit
Phuket business leaders appeal ban on independent sourcing of COVID vaccine
Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call
Myanmar leader writes to PM
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ten Cops, officials allowed COVID gambling den to operate! || February 10
Two more king cobras caught

 

Phuket community
Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Galong No,your immense tax won't pay for the damage. Stop whining and read the last paragra...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry leaders pitch for targeted campaigns to boost domestic tourism

the PCR test currently used for testing does not test for covid. it is neither specific or quantativ...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Fascinated 400 baht won't cover repairing the stainless steel posts that were damaged. Our taxe...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

The next time, he might injure someone. Take away is right to drive, period! I'm so tired of the...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

4 Persons in the cabin of the truck, ( is that allowed?) and it had to be the driver to play GPS? No...(Read More)

Record low birth rate worries officials

Thai Officials better worry about the Thai standard of living of many Thai people. Millions around t...(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

Kevinsites. Just your demand will not make them return your money. You have to go to Court 2 times. ...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

400 baht- that will teach him!! ...(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

Mr Manassanan and Kata Ltd have not been responsive to our repeated demands to refund our investmen...(Read More)

Record low birth rate worries officials

With lockdowns having been in place since April we are in for a mini boom around now- people had not...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dewa Phuket Resort
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Benihana Phuket
Phuket Property

 