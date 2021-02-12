BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Record low birth rate worries officials

Record low birth rate worries officials

THAILAND: The country’s lowest ever total fertility rate (TFR) has prompted the Public Health Ministry to come up with activities aimed at promoting dating among singles and fertility health among married couples who still don’t have any children.


By Bangkok Post

Friday 12 February 2021, 10:10AM

The government is now getting behind family planning promotions, the aim being to raise the country’s birth rate voluntarily. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The government is now getting behind family planning promotions, the aim being to raise the country’s birth rate voluntarily. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The TFR is the average number of children born to a woman over her lifetime.

Thailand’s birth rate last year dropped below 600,000 for the first time and took the country’s TFR down to 1.51, which is “extremely low”, said Dr Kamthorn Pruksananonda, chairman of a sub-committee on reproductive medicine at the Royal Thai College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

The World Health Organization and World Bank have said that if a country’s TFR goes under 2.1, its proportion of elderly will surge and problems associated with migrant workers will rise.

These two problems are now clearly evident in Thailand, he said.

“When Japan’s TFR hit 1.6, the Japanese leader at the time announced that a disaster was on the way if the country didn’t do anything about it.

“Thailand’s TFR used to be 5.1 and it has declined all the way down to 1.5. Worse still, the country has still not done anything about it and, without any intervention, the rate is forecast to fall further to 1.3 in less than a decade.”

Aside from the alarmingly low birth rate, the number of health problems experienced by babies born to older-than-usual mothers, such as Down Syndrome, is also rising, said Prof Kamthorn.

Thanyapura

In Japan and Europe, for instance, the average rate of women seeking medical assistance for infertility problems is 32, while in Thailand the average age of women when they first consult doctors about suspected infertility problems is 38, he said.

By that age it is rather late to start having babies and the risk of a baby being born with Down Syndrome is high, said Prof Kamthorn.

Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said the government was now getting behind family planning promotions, the aim being to raise the country’s birth rate voluntarily.

Families ready to have a baby will be provided with all the help they need in order to ensure the baby’s good health from birth to adulthood, he said.

The ministry has now launched two activities aimed at promoting dating among the singles and fertility health among married couples who want to have a baby, he said.

More information about these activities is available at www.wiwahproject.com. The registration is open until March 31.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 12 February 2021 - 15:02:42 

Thai Officials better worry about the Thai standard of living of many Thai people. Millions around the poverty level. How to have children if you know not to be able to give them a decent education/growing up?
Oh, ..and what are the expected rising problems associated with migrant workers? What is the link?

Fascinated | 12 February 2021 - 11:03:10 

With lockdowns having been in place since April we are in for a mini boom around now- people had nothing else to do!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Town police chase wipeout lands officer in hospital, Myanmar man with kratom charge
No more snakes to be released in Phuket
Phuket marks quiet start to Chinese New Year
Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier
China pulls BBC World News off air for content ‘violation’
Electricity outages to affect Thepkrasattri, Pa Khlok
Two million vaccine jabs by April
‘One Phuket’ launched to counter COVID poverty, failing food security
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Appeals for Phuket private sector to buy COVID vaccine! || February 11
Phuket officials ordered to prepare for Royal visit
Phuket business leaders appeal ban on independent sourcing of COVID vaccine
Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call
Myanmar leader writes to PM
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ten Cops, officials allowed COVID gambling den to operate! || February 10
Two more king cobras caught

 

Phuket community
Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Galong No,your immense tax won't pay for the damage. Stop whining and read the last paragra...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry leaders pitch for targeted campaigns to boost domestic tourism

the PCR test currently used for testing does not test for covid. it is neither specific or quantativ...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Fascinated 400 baht won't cover repairing the stainless steel posts that were damaged. Our taxe...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

The next time, he might injure someone. Take away is right to drive, period! I'm so tired of the...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

4 Persons in the cabin of the truck, ( is that allowed?) and it had to be the driver to play GPS? No...(Read More)

Record low birth rate worries officials

Thai Officials better worry about the Thai standard of living of many Thai people. Millions around t...(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

Kevinsites. Just your demand will not make them return your money. You have to go to Court 2 times. ...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

400 baht- that will teach him!! ...(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

Mr Manassanan and Kata Ltd have not been responsive to our repeated demands to refund our investmen...(Read More)

Record low birth rate worries officials

With lockdowns having been in place since April we are in for a mini boom around now- people had not...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Property in Phuket
Benihana Phuket
UWC Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
Brightview Center

 