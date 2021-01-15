PHUKET XTRA - January 15 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Tourism fee to help insure tourists |:| Phuket school dodges charges for illegal hires |:| Lost couple in Koh Phangan forest |:| Phuket to combat illegal dumping? |:| 188 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand today Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 15 January 2021, 05:41PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
COPS DON'T PATROL! Everyone knows this. I've seen people dumping trash. They see me and don...(Read More)
I really Do NOT understand the Thai Government about those kinds of issues. They should give the sc...(Read More)
@Kurt For years now you have your problems with merit making activities. Especially if a Governor i...(Read More)
@ PN Really ? @Kurt Obviously you did not read enough other media outlets ! ...(Read More)
nice social distancing ...(Read More)
This is exactly why there shouldn't be a "permanent secretary" for anything. So that w...(Read More)
@ Kurt: if you read the article carefully, it was developed together with brazil, so that's wher...(Read More)
I hope that mr Phipat reads the already more than 450 thumbs down in BP, and all the burning down co...(Read More)
Mr Phiphat is plain lying when he says that the 'merit' of the B300 tourism fee is for forei...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.