PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Coming soon: Tourism fee for international visitors! || January 15

PHUKET XTRA - January 15 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Tourism fee to help insure tourists |:| Phuket school dodges charges for illegal hires |:| Lost couple in Koh Phangan forest |:| Phuket to combat illegal dumping? |:| 188 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand today Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 15 January 2021, 05:41PM

Phuket community
Phuket officials put illegal dumping on the agenda

COPS DON'T PATROL! Everyone knows this. I've seen people dumping trash. They see me and don...(Read More)

Phuket international school dodges charges for illegally hiring British teachers

1M Baht in Fine...(Read More)

Phuket international school dodges charges for illegally hiring British teachers

I really Do NOT understand the Thai Government about those kinds of issues. They should give the sc...(Read More)

Phuket Heroines Festival reduced to merit-making activities only

@Kurt For years now you have your problems with merit making activities. Especially if a Governor i...(Read More)

Government forms committee for vaccine rollout

@ PN Really ? @Kurt Obviously you did not read enough other media outlets ! ...(Read More)

Rice to be distributed to 4,034 hard-hit families in Phuket

nice social distancing ...(Read More)

Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

This is exactly why there shouldn't be a "permanent secretary" for anything. So that w...(Read More)

Questions over Chinese vaccine

@ Kurt: if you read the article carefully, it was developed together with brazil, so that's wher...(Read More)

Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

I hope that mr Phipat reads the already more than 450 thumbs down in BP, and all the burning down co...(Read More)

Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

Mr Phiphat is plain lying when he says that the 'merit' of the B300 tourism fee is for forei...(Read More)

 

