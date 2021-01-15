Kata Rocks
Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

THAILAND: The National Tourism Policy Committee has approved the proposed guidelines for the collection of a B300 tourism fee from each international visitor for the management of local tourist destinations.

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourism
By Bangkok Post

Friday 15 January 2021, 08:11AM

Phiphat: Sector needs to recover. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The money will also be used to provide insurance benefits to international tourists visiting the country.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said each foreign visitor will be charged US$10 (B300) per visit. The details of the fee collection will be announced in the Royal Gazette once the policy has taken effect.

According to Mr Phiphat, Thailand expects to receive some 10 million visitors this year.

He said the merit of the B300 tourism fee is that foreign tourists who fall sick or are injured will be taken care of and given adequate medical care.

The ministry will have to discuss the details with the Finance Ministry and the Office of Insurance Commission.

Of the B300 fee, B34 is expected to be used for the insurance coverage, Mr Phiphat said.

The fee collection is in line with the revised National Tourism Policy Act, which authorises the ministry to impose a tourism fee for use in developing local destinations and providing insurance coverage to foreign tourists.

Tourism permanent secretary Chote Trachu yesterday (Jan 14) said the fee collection was initially due to begin last year, but it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the National Tourism Policy Committee has assessed the situation and agreed the tourism fee collection should go ahead this year.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the country had been forecast to close last year with merely 6.7 million international tourists - not much more than the number prior to last year’s outbreak of COVID-19 - despite government attempts to activate entry schemes for foreigners via Special Tourist Visas (STVs).

With a second wave of outbreaks gripping many countries around the world, particularly during the winter months, triggering new rounds of lockdowns, Thailand is expected to wait longer - until the second half of this year - to see more visitors file back into the kingdom and revive the ailing industry.

While the TAT previously predicted the domestic market would reach 100 million trips last year, the recent spike in local cases led the agency to revise down the target to 95 million trips, a result of the partial lockdowns in some provinces.

Phuket community
Phuket EOC contact details released for visitors 

Sounds that everything is O.K. in Phuket. Not much Covid there. Government not trying to cover up i...(Read More)

Trump impeached for unprecedented second time

@Foot - huh? The Mueller report in NO WAY exonerated Trump. Barr simply didn't do his job. The f...(Read More)

Trump impeached for unprecedented second time

We all have known for years that Trump is a fool. And, he certainly deserves to be impeached. But,...(Read More)

Leatherback turtle nest found on Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach

I'm sure the turtle lovers are thankful for the information about where to find turtle eggs. :-|...(Read More)

Government forms committee for vaccine rollout

Kurt,the same time I was writing about allowance without quarantine you still kept insisting that it...(Read More)

Phuket quarantine guests allowed to roam hotel areas

It not even originated in China. The first case in Italy for example was traced back to September 20...(Read More)

Trump impeached for unprecedented second time

Impeach, indict convict and punish accordingly. Trump has not once recanted his lies about the stole...(Read More)

Phuket quarantine guests allowed to roam hotel areas

@thorfinger The day that Phuket will become an extension of China I'll be the first (followed by...(Read More)

Questions over Chinese vaccine

Hard to believe that WHO even suggested that 50% 'efficiency of Sinovac is enough, according Dr ...(Read More)

Woman arrested following ‘k-powdered milk’ drug cocktail deaths

@ Pascale, Yup, tough laws, but no tough enforcement directing producers/great distributers.. 'E...(Read More)

 

