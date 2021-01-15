Phuket officials put illegal dumping on the agenda

PHUKET: Phuket provincial officials have put illegal dumping of trash as an eyesore and health concern back on the agenda by highlighting a dumpsite in Cherng Talay.

By The Phuket News

Friday 15 January 2021, 03:55PM

The illegal dumping along Soi Layan 1 in Cherng Talay sits in front of well-known local hotels and resorts. Photo: via PR Phuket

The Phuket office of the Department of Public Relation (Phuket PR) posted photos of piles of trash in Baan Layan on their official Facebook page yesterday (Jan 15) after receiving complaints from the public about it.

Local residents had appealed to authorities to take action over rotting garbage from businesses and contractors being dumped in the area of Soi Layan 1, in Moo 6, Cherng Talay.

The trash had been dumped in public gardens and private areas, including in front of well-known local hotels and tourist accommodation venues, the residents complained.

“The problem of illegal dumping in many areas is an important issue in Phuket,” PR Phuket noted.

The problem has persisted despite efforts by the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) coordinating with local administration organisations, said the government agency.

Public awareness campaigns to separate waste before placing it for collection so that local authorities could dispose of the waste properly has had little effect, PR Phuket also noted.

“The garbage problem continues to happen,” they said.

“Although complaints about the rubbish in the area, which caused a rotting stench and disturbed people, have been raised by local residents several times to the authorities, the problem has not been resolved,” PR Phuket said.

“Garbage must be managed by a hygienic disposal facility properly to resolve causes of smell pollution and flies in the area. Relevant organisations must inspect and get rid of the trash according to guidelines already set out,” it added.

An official at the public relations division of Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), which is the local administration responsible for the Soi Layan 1 area, told The Phuket News today that the office had not received any complaints about the rotting trash.

“At this time, we have not yet received any complaints from local residents about the garbage, but we will have the authorities inspected the area,” the officer said.

“Normally, private sectors organisations such as local businesses and hotels hire a private company to collect garbage from them, but the Cherng Talay OrBorTor is responsible for collecting garbage from local people’s houses,” the officer said.

“Those who are affected by trash can come and file a complaint at the OrBorTor office,” the officer added.