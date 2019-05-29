Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Chalong underpass to open! Flying bag snatch? Southern bombing kills teen! || May 29

PHUKET XTRA - May 29 Chalong underpass to open Friday |:| Arrest after dangerous bag snatch! |:| Insurgent hunt widens after bombing |:| Sate seeks damages after ship explosion |:| Murder suspect caught in Phuket! |:| Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Wednesday 29 May 2019, 06:14PM

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket community
Chalong underpass to open this Friday

They will open the Chalong Underpass without a first accident and disaster drill which is scary. Wi...(Read More)

Chalong underpass to open this Friday

Agreed. Concrete Dividers should have been mandatory. Unfortunately my bet is that there will be ...(Read More)

Chalong underpass to open this Friday

With no concrete lane dividers it is waiting for a accident to occur by some lunatic or drunk 'o...(Read More)

Chalong underpass to open this Friday

Should be very int and see how many hours the tunnel is open before an accident occurs inside the tu...(Read More)

Rape redefined, penalties toughened

Rape is rape, it should be clearly defined and punished as such, with ancillary details treated with...(Read More)

Nui and Freedom Beach buildings to be demolished within two months

Yeah right. And pigs fly. I will believe that when I can actually access those beaches freely. Excus...(Read More)

Nui and Freedom Beach buildings to be demolished within two months

Somebody doesn't know where they are. The photo shows a view of Naiharn Beach taken from the bla...(Read More)

Condo GM responds to Kalim Beach wastewater accusation

So they only did something to stop it because they were caught. Think you will find hundreds of othe...(Read More)

Patong condo caught dumping wastewater onto Kalim Beach

Red paint? I'm pretty sure there are harmless dyes made for this purpose. Like doing a beach cle...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver charged for stabbing fellow driver after ‘joking’ gets out of hand

"What is the basis of your authority to search vehicles?". Same as check point Sarasin br...(Read More)

 

