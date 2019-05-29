Kata Rocks
Murder suspect caught trying to enter Phuket with loaded guns

PHUKET: A man wanted for murder in Phatthalung has been caught at a checkpoint in Phuket with two guns and crystal meth.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 29 May 2019, 11:53AM

Murder suspect Kriangkrai Kochaphan smiles as he is photographed with guns he was caught with while trying to enter Phuket on Tuesday (May 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Murder suspect Kriangkrai Kochaphan was caught with guns and crystal meth trying to enter Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Kriangkrai Kochaphan, 34, was stopped at the Phuket Checkpoint, at the entry into Phuket from Phang Nga, for a routine search when Tha Chatchai Police found a gun on the front passenger seat.

Further inspections led to them finding another gun in the driver’s door as well as some crystal meth.

The findings led officers to investigate further, leading to the discovery of an arrest warrant issued by Phatthalung Provincial Court for a murder charge.

The warrant was related to an incident in Phatthalung on May 16.

Rattana Kongnoo, 32, who has two young daughters with Kriangkrai aged four and seven, broke up with him five months ago due to his lack of support for the family as he did not work.

Kriangkrai repeatedly tried to convince Ms Rattana to take him back but she refused.

On May 16, Ms Rattana got married to Sarawut Srinun, 40. Ten days later on May 26, Kriangkrai went looking for Ms Rattana at her home and got angry when he couldn’t find her and fired two shots in the air, according to local witnesses.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

He drove around on his motorbike searching for her and eventually found the couple in a pickup truck as they were on their way back from feeding cows in a field.

Kriangkrai stopped his motorbike in front of the truck, pointed his gun at the couple and demanded that they open the door or window.

They refused and Kriangkrai used the butt of his gun to smash the driver side window and shot at the couple.

Ms Rattana was injured while Mr Sarawut died from six shots.

The attack led to a warrant being issued the following day for Kriangkrai’s arrest but police were unable to find him.

At 3pm yesterday (May 28), Kriangkrai was arrested by Tha Chatchai Police while trying to enter Phuket in a black Mitsubishi pickup truck. He was taken into custody and charged him with murder, illegal possession of a category 1 drug and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

 

 

