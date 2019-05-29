Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket police hunt down, arrest men for dangerous Chinese tourist bag snatch

PHUKET: A week-long manuhunt launched by police for two men wanted for snatching a Chinese tourist’s bag in Rawai last week, during which the woman was ripped off her feet during the theft, finally resulted in the two suspects being arrested in Karon yesterday (May 28).

tourismcrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 29 May 2019, 11:24AM

The Chinese woman was ripped through the air and landed heavily on her head and shoulder as she did not have time to let go of her bag. Screenshot: CCTV / Chalong Policemen were arrested yesterday after a six-day hunt by police. Photos: Chalong Police

The Chinese woman was ripped through the air and landed heavily on her head and shoulder as she did not have time to let go of her bag. Screenshot: CCTV / Chalong Policemen were arrested yesterday after a six-day hunt by police. Photos: Chalong Police

The two men were arrested yesterday after a six-day hunt by police. Photos: Chalong Police

The two men were arrested yesterday after a six-day hunt by police. Photos: Chalong Police

The two men were arrested yesterday after a six-day hunt by police. Photo: Chalong Police

The two men were arrested yesterday after a six-day hunt by police. Photo: Chalong Police

The two men were arrested yesterday after a six-day hunt by police. Photo: Chalong Police

The two men were arrested yesterday after a six-day hunt by police. Photo: Chalong Police

The two men were arrested yesterday after a six-day hunt by police. Photo: Chalong Police

The two men were arrested yesterday after a six-day hunt by police. Photo: Chalong Police

The two men were arrested yesterday after a six-day hunt by police. Photo: Chalong Police

The two men were arrested yesterday after a six-day hunt by police. Photo: Chalong Police

Chalong Police Chief Col Therdthoon sroisukphaphan gave the order to hunt down the robbers after he received a report of a Chinese tourist having her bag snatched by two men on a motorbike near a Mini Big C store in Rawai last Wednesday (May 22).

Stolen in the bag was B1,600 in cash, the woman’s passport and her credit cards, said the official police report, which did not name the tourist.

Yet the serious issue was how the woman, who police did not name, was dragged sideways through the air and landed heavily on her head and shoulder on the road as she did not have time to let go of the bag as the men sped past on the motorbike.

The ensuing investigation, which saw Maj Prasert Srita, an Investigator with the Phuket Provincial Police, confirmed that the man driving the motorbike was 25-year-old Phuket native Monthon Kruapanit, noted the official police report.

Police obtained a warrant for Monthon’s arrest, and six days later, yesterday (May 28), the officers were informed that Montol had been seen operating a barbecue stall on Patak Rd near Karon Circle.

The officers moved in and placed Monthon under arrest, with Montol reportedly confessing to driving the motorbike during the bag snatch, the report added.

Zest Real Estate

Soon after, police had the second suspect in custody, Supalert Kruaeu, also 25, from Nakhon Pathom.

Supalert was arrested at his rented room on Taina Rd, Karon. He confessed to grabbing the bag during the theft, police said.

Both Monthon and Supalert were charged with theft theft by snatching causing bodily or mental harm to another person.

If found guilty, Under Section 336 of the Thai Criminal Code both men face a penalty of from two to seven years in jail and a fine of B4,000 to B14,000.

Police did not reported the extent of the injuries that the Chinese woman suffered.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket airport taxi driver charged for stabbing fellow driver after ‘joking’ gets out of hand
Facial recognition leads to fake-passport arrest
Slow loris tout arrested at Karon
Bomb blast hits tourist bus near Egypt pyramids
Bangla Road bar tout charged with murder
Bar host stabbed to death on Bangla Road
Norwegian allegedly raped on Koh Phangan
British man stabbed over Thai girlfriend
New immigration chief to continue predecessor’s “good work”
Australian stabbed 12 times trying to protect Thai woman
Suspect arrested after British tourist raped on Koh Phi Phi
Phuket police get tough on drunk drivers
Zero deaths reported in Phuket on first day of Seven Days of Danger
Tourist exploiters targeted in random police inspections
Phuket police ready for Songkran

 

Phuket community
Chalong underpass to open this Friday

Should be very int and see how many hours the tunnel is open before an accident occurs inside the tu...(Read More)

Rape redefined, penalties toughened

Rape is rape, it should be clearly defined and punished as such, with ancillary details treated with...(Read More)

Nui and Freedom Beach buildings to be demolished within two months

Yeah right. And pigs fly. I will believe that when I can actually access those beaches freely. Excus...(Read More)

Nui and Freedom Beach buildings to be demolished within two months

Somebody doesn't know where they are. The photo shows a view of Naiharn Beach taken from the bla...(Read More)

Condo GM responds to Kalim Beach wastewater accusation

So they only did something to stop it because they were caught. Think you will find hundreds of othe...(Read More)

Patong condo caught dumping wastewater onto Kalim Beach

Red paint? I'm pretty sure there are harmless dyes made for this purpose. Like doing a beach cle...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver charged for stabbing fellow driver after ‘joking’ gets out of hand

"What is the basis of your authority to search vehicles?". Same as check point Sarasin br...(Read More)

Patong condo caught dumping wastewater onto Kalim Beach

Wow, when are Patong ( south end), Kamala-, Surin-, Bangtao-, Karon-, Kata-, and other beaches going...(Read More)

Patong Mayor tables major conference centre for MICE initiative

Parong has no economical problems. Patong has taxi- and tuktuk problems. RTP problems. Beach problem...(Read More)

Facial recognition leads to fake-passport arrest

Another comment that merely reinforces the voracity of my claim....(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor

 