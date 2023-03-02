1- ‘Red card’ system launched for ‘bad foreigners’ in Phuket
2- Chalong-Patong road still dirt, but open
3- 7,600 Russians seek to extend Phuket stay
4- One dead, two injured in motorbike collision
PHUKET XTRA - March 2 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Thursday 2 March 2023, 07:29PM
1- ‘Red card’ system launched for ‘bad foreigners’ in Phuket
2- Chalong-Patong road still dirt, but open
3- 7,600 Russians seek to extend Phuket stay
4- One dead, two injured in motorbike collision
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Not safe on a bike especially a scooter same steep slopes and surface unstable - and unlit at night ...(Read More)
Proper forensics may have turned up some issues - like the direction of cut and if he was left or ri...(Read More)
It looks like yet again badly thought out solutions to problems caused by genuinely bad visitors are...(Read More)
This is serious sh*t !! Retirees who have shifted their money and possessions to Thailand and gener...(Read More)
"Looking down at Thai people like they think they are better as others" Hmmm, isn't th...(Read More)
It’s a start. Time to clean up Phuket. ...(Read More)
It's about time high ticket prices have a positive side effect! They should visit Moscow. I hear...(Read More)
And many of them are very dodgy, are partners or owners of illegal businesses and behave badly towar...(Read More)
Traffic offenses are not crimes, they are misdemeanors at worst. Very hypocritical to threaten to de...(Read More)
How one can be so dull/blurry. A thai sentence is never cut in stone for people with means. People w...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.