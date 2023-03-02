British International School, Phuket
One dead, two injured in motorbike collision

One dead, two injured in motorbike collision

PHUKET: A 51-year-old resident of Cherng Talay died after the motorbike he was riding collided with another motorbike on Srisoonthorn Rd in the early hours of this morning (Mar 2).

transportaccidentsdeathSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 2 March 2023, 05:01PM

Pol Capt Yanaphat Malai of the Cherng Talay Police was notified of the accident, near the Blue Tree Phuket water park, at 2:50am.

Rescue workers from Srisoonthorn Municipality and from Cherng Talay Municipality arrived at the scene to find a Phuket-registered Honda Wave motorbike by the side of the road. Nearby was the body of its rider, Pongnara Sirichai, a 51-year-old resident of Moo 3, Cherng Talay.

Lying in the middle of the road was a Stallion SM250 motorcycle, registered in Bangkok. Its driver, Supawit Sudthongkong, 24, was injured. His passenger, a woman, had suffered head injuries. Both were rushed to Thalang Hospital.

Water park security guard Muhammad Ritwan Tohheng, 37, said he saw the two motorbikes pass by, heading in the same direction, towards Thepkrasattri Rd.

The motorbikes came too close together and collided, causing both motorbikes to fall, Mr Muhammad said.

Cherng Talay Police said they were continuing their investigation and had yet to check CCTV in the area in the hope of determining the cause of the collision.

Police have yet to give an update on the condition of the two who were rushed hopsital.

