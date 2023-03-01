7,600 Russians seek to extend Phuket stay

PHUKET: Nearly 7,600 Russian nationals have sought to extend the length of their stay in Phuket, according to the local immigration chief.

tourismRussian

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 2 March 2023, 08:30AM

Tourists and shoppers throng the walking street in Phuket town. Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran / Bangkok Post

“Phuket is a nice place to visit with delicious food and good weather. As word has spread about the island, Russian tourists keep coming to the province,” Pol Col Thanet Sukchai, superintendent of Phuket immigration office, told the Bangkok Post.

“Many obtain visas to stay on the island for three months or not more than 90 days. There are also Russian business operators holding business visas. Russian nationals stay mostly in Rawai and Chalong.”

Currently, a total of 7,596 Russian nationals are seeking to extend the length of their stay in Phuket, mostly in Mueang district, followed by Thalang and Kathu, said Col Thanet.

Data on total arrivals showed an average of 300,000 foreign visitors entering the island a month or 10,000 people a day, and the number continues to rise as tourism recovers after three lean pandemic years.

Russia accounts for the most visitors by nationality, followed by India, Kazakhstan, England and Australia.

Col Thanet said a total of 31,128 foreign nationals are seeking to extend their stay on the island.

With the rise in the number of foreign tourists on the island, immigration police have launched a so-called “white accommodation” project featuring crime ‒ and drug-free accommodation to ensure the safety of foreign nationals and local residents, he said.

Thanawat Ongcharoen, vice-president of the Phuket Tourist Association, said most Russian visitors stay in hotels. Some rent houses with the owners reporting their stay to immigration officers as required by law.