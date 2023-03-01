British International School, Phuket
7,600 Russians seek to extend Phuket stay

7,600 Russians seek to extend Phuket stay

PHUKET: Nearly 7,600 Russian nationals have sought to extend the length of their stay in Phuket, according to the local immigration chief.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 2 March 2023, 08:30AM

Tourists and shoppers throng the walking street in Phuket town. Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran / Bangkok Post

Tourists and shoppers throng the walking street in Phuket town. Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran / Bangkok Post

“Phuket is a nice place to visit with delicious food and good weather. As word has spread about the island, Russian tourists keep coming to the province,” Pol Col Thanet Sukchai, superintendent of Phuket immigration office, told the Bangkok Post.

“Many obtain visas to stay on the island for three months or not more than 90 days. There are also Russian business operators holding business visas. Russian nationals stay mostly in Rawai and Chalong.”

Currently, a total of 7,596 Russian nationals are seeking to extend the length of their stay in Phuket, mostly in Mueang district, followed by Thalang and Kathu, said Col Thanet.

Data on total arrivals showed an average of 300,000 foreign visitors entering the island a month or 10,000 people a day, and the number continues to rise as tourism recovers after three lean pandemic years.

Russia accounts for the most visitors by nationality, followed by India, Kazakhstan, England and Australia.

Col Thanet said a total of 31,128 foreign nationals are seeking to extend their stay on the island.

With the rise in the number of foreign tourists on the island, immigration police have launched a so-called “white accommodation” project featuring crime ‒ and drug-free accommodation to ensure the safety of foreign nationals and local residents, he said.

Thanawat Ongcharoen, vice-president of the Phuket Tourist Association, said most Russian visitors stay in hotels. Some rent houses with the owners reporting their stay to immigration officers as required by law.

DeKaaskopp | 02 March 2023 - 12:17:29 

"Looking down at Thai people like they think they are better as others" Hmmm, isn't that exactly the way you or Kurt or some other on here do daily ? And you or all others who keep telling us how bad Thai's or Thailand in general is are not Russian.

JohnC | 02 March 2023 - 08:54:27 

And many of them are very dodgy, are partners or owners of illegal businesses and behave badly towards local people looking down their noses at Thais like they think they are better than others. Bad tempered, violent and aggressive, these are NOT the type of tourists that give Phuket or the rest of Thailand a good name. In fact they don't give tourism a good name anywhere they visit...

 

