THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Central on fire! Toy car drug bust? Double drowning deaths! || Oct. 1

Welding sparks cause Central Phuket fire! |:| Phuket beach drowning deaths DOUBLE |:| Toy car drug bust |:| Electric shock after Phuket bus crash |:| PM apologises after guard hits tourist Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Monday 1 October 2018, 05:25PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Central Phuket’s burnt out attraction area out of bounds for 30 days
New Phuket Governor in profile
Short circuit to blame for Indian restaurant fire, say Phuket Police
300 join ‘We Love Andaman’ clean-up in Phuket
Norwegian marine research ship arrives in Phuket
New Governor arrives in Phuket
Phuket Opinion: A New Hope
Phuket-based Navy sent to assist injured cargo ship crew member
Phuket shooting range victim dies of wounds
Welding sparks causes Central Phuket Floresta attraction fire
Driver suffers electric shock after Phuket tour bus crash
Phuket beach drowning deaths double in wake of lifeguard contract failure
Police bust Phuket toy car drug gang
Australian man shoots self in head at Phuket shooting range
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Lit own house on fire? Graphic cigarettes! Phuket in Top 10! || Sept. 28

 

Phuket community
Hamilton beats Bottas in Russia

Wow! There was an actual on-track pass for the lead. First time in years. And, even it was by des...(Read More)

Phuket shooting range victim dies of wounds

For once I have to agree with Kurt.By normal he means were they have sensible gun laws such as the U...(Read More)

Airport guard’s assault attempt on Chinese tourist worries Prayut

I think Thailand needs to face the music...their handling of the entire tourist sector is a mess. Fr...(Read More)

Speculative condo promotions come under scrutiny

"The more condos the better. Should be treble the current number," now we know who Jor12 r...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

P69,either you missed the quotation marks regarding DT's comment i started with,or your comprehe...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

Thailand was once a beautiful place which had clean sea water everywhere, and no fly tipping. Over t...(Read More)

Speculative condo promotions come under scrutiny

Typical ignorant comment from J12, already over supply, half of the new developments are empty with ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

At present the Rawai Tambon is completely cut out of the rest of the island because of the works at ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

@DeKaaskopp. Phitsanulok south to sea at Samut Prakan = 370km. West, over a mountain range and thro...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

New Governor = groundhog Day. Stand by for the same old soundbytes and little actual substance. ...(Read More)

 

Service Links Canada
Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The Boathouse Phuket
Lofty Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Melbourne Cup 2018
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Tile-it

 