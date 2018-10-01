|
Welding sparks cause Central Phuket fire! |:| Phuket beach drowning deaths DOUBLE |:| Toy car drug bust |:| Electric shock after Phuket bus crash |:| PM apologises after guard hits tourist Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 1 October 2018, 05:25PM
Wow! There was an actual on-track pass for the lead. First time in years. And, even it was by des...(Read More)
For once I have to agree with Kurt.By normal he means were they have sensible gun laws such as the U...(Read More)
I think Thailand needs to face the music...their handling of the entire tourist sector is a mess. Fr...(Read More)
"The more condos the better. Should be treble the current number," now we know who Jor12 r...(Read More)
P69,either you missed the quotation marks regarding DT's comment i started with,or your comprehe...(Read More)
Thailand was once a beautiful place which had clean sea water everywhere, and no fly tipping. Over t...(Read More)
Typical ignorant comment from J12, already over supply, half of the new developments are empty with ...(Read More)
At present the Rawai Tambon is completely cut out of the rest of the island because of the works at ...(Read More)
@DeKaaskopp. Phitsanulok south to sea at Samut Prakan = 370km. West, over a mountain range and thro...(Read More)
New Governor = groundhog Day. Stand by for the same old soundbytes and little actual substance. ...(Read More)
