PHUKET: A fire at the still-under construction ‘Tribhum’ attraction at the newly-opened Central Phuket Floresta was caused by sparks coming from welding work still being carried out at the site.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 29 September 2018, 12:59PM

The fire was started by sparks from welding work still being carried out at the site. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Tribhum was to be a 3D virtual adventure fantasy walkthrough, which was to officially open in November.

Wichit Police were notified of a fire at Central Festival Floresta at 10:10am today.

Officers attended the scene together with 20 fire engines and it took firefighters only 15 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

From their initial investigations, police have found that welding work was still be carried out at the site of the Tribhum attraction and sparks from the work caused the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries from the incident and evacuation procedures were used to remove customers from the main Cental Phuket Floresta building

At 12:10pm today, Wilaiporn Pitimanaree, Central Festival Phuket Vice President of Marketing and Leasing said that the Tribhum attraction area has now been blocked from public entry and that Central Phuket is now open again as usual.

Phuket Vice Governor Sanith Sriwihok is currently at the scene making investigations.