Driver suffers electric shock after Phuket tour bus crash

PHUKET: The driver of a Phuket tour bus suffered an electric shock yesterday when he grabbed hold of an electricity cable hanging from a pole he had just crashed into.

accidentshealthpolicetransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 29 September 2018, 10:16AM

According to police, the driver of the bus Eakkaluck Sungrundon, 51, told them that the accident happened due to a problem with the vehicle’s brakes. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 3:50pm Lt Col Chaleaw Taihu of the Phuket City Police received a report of an accident on Phu Yaiban Rd in Phuket Town where a tour bus had crashed into an electric pole.

Lt Col Chaleaw arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find a Nakhon Pratum-registered tour bus belonging to the Baramee Rungroad Tour Company crashed into an electricity pole. Thus bus has suffered severe damage to its front in.

The driver of the bus, Eakkaluck Sungrundon, 51, was at the scene and was said to be in a very weak condition.

Rescue workers took Eakkaluck to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

The Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority had to shut off power in the while reapairs were carried out to the damaged pole.

Central Phuket

Witnesses told police that they saw the bus speeding from the Phuket Regional Revenue Office towards Amphor Rd when the driver lost control and smashed into the electricity pole.

Eakkaluck then exited the bus, grabbed hold of a hanging electricity cable and received an electric shock.

Local residents went to assist Eakkaluck and called from an ambulance and rescue workers.

According to police, Eakkaluck told them that the accident happened due to a problem with the vehicle’s brakes.

 

 

Kurt | 29 September 2018 - 11:09:27 

Hahaha, funny Phuket happening. One can't make it up. Must be true.
Speeding, grabbing a electric cable? Please don't fine him ( when he has driving license, and alcohol-.drugs tests are negative). The electric cable punished him already enough.  hahaha.
Of course he lied about the brakes, but that is thai face saving. Just culture.

