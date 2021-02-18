BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Car narrowly misses Heorine’s Monument in crash! || February 18

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Car narrowly misses Heorine’s Monument in crash! || February 18

PHUKET XTRA - February 18 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com No injuries for Russian man who rammed through Heroines Memorial |:| Stricter work permit rules for foreign teachers |:| Thai doctor dies of COVID |:| Thailand COVID cases rise by 150 Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 18 February 2021, 06:51PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

COVID vaccinations for everyone in Thailand
Finishing Phuket’s Provincial Hall off to a good start, says Vice Governor
COVID-19 claims first Thai doctor
Monetary Policy Committee wary of tourist dearth
Russian man narrowly misses Heroines Monument in early morning accident
UN urges global COVID vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity
Govt to be stricter over work permits for foreign teachers
PM warns vaccine critics
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid villa quarantine to debut this weekend! || February 17
Cambodia sets up China-style internet firewall
Phuket to host first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists to Thailand
Green sea turtle rescued from local fishing net
Phuket police blitz lands 175 arrests in five days
Turning to porn to survive
Phuket artists record ‘Another Day In Paradise’ for COVID relief efforts

 

Phuket community
Russian man narrowly misses Heroines Monument in early morning accident

Time to make driving at speed around Heroines Monument a part of the Phuket Transport Office driving...(Read More)

Tourism veering from bad to worse

Well, no one used the flights in the stimulus campaign because when you actually looked at them you ...(Read More)

Phuket to host first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists to Thailand

We need steps like this to raise Phukets visibility as a safe and practical destination in the era o...(Read More)

Govt to be stricter over work permits for foreign teachers

THINKING, analyzing, acting joined TOGETHER is not given to us Thai. 'We' go for a fine int...(Read More)

Turning to porn to survive

What an outrage!! How will various officials collect tea money on this? ...(Read More)

Phuket police blitz lands 175 arrests in five days

Good 5 day blitz of RTP. But now, to keep society calm (?) and safe, the RTP can not rest on laurels...(Read More)

Phuket to host first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists to Thailand

5-6 Times tested before arrival Thailand, arriving asymptomatic, 'villa quarantined'. Wait a...(Read More)

Phuket environment officers dismiss light haze, ‘air quality still good’

As a matter of fact, that Thai Officialdom hard-headed continue to call dangerous smog just 'haz...(Read More)

Phuket police blitz lands 175 arrests in five days

Great work, now you can take the rest of the year off. ...(Read More)

Govt to be stricter over work permits for foreign teachers

One department of the government complains about the lack of English teachers, then another departme...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Dan About Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Benihana Phuket
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/

 