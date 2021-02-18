PHUKET XTRA - February 18 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com No injuries for Russian man who rammed through Heroines Memorial |:| Stricter work permit rules for foreign teachers |:| Thai doctor dies of COVID |:| Thailand COVID cases rise by 150 Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 18 February 2021, 06:51PM
