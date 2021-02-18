Russian man narrowly misses Heroines Monument in early morning accident

PHUKET: A Russian man escaped with no injuries early this morning (Feb 18) at all after his car ploughed through the barrier surrounding the Heroines Monument, narrowly missing the monument itself.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 18 February 2021, 11:49AM

Maj Niwat Thimkhet of the Thalang Police was called to the scene at about 00:20am.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find the Russian man’s black Bangkok-registered Toyota Camry with damage on the far side of the monument.

Russian national Albert Kovalenko, 37, was still at the scene and presented himself as the driver of the car.

Footage from the CCTV overlooking the monument showed that Mr Kovalenko was driving at speed from Srisoonthorn Rd when the car ploughed through the poles mounted around the monument.

The car crossed the raised area, narrowly missed the monument, and came to a halt after crashing through barrier poles on the far side.

Maj Niwat told The Phuket News that Mr Kovalenko did not appear drunk, and hence did not have him tested for alcohol.

“As for the charge, we have not yet decided what charge he will face as we have to question him more,” Maj Niwat said.

“However, as he did not hurt anyone, the charge at this stage is likely to be reckless driving causing damage to other people’s property,” he added.