BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Russian man narrowly misses Heroines Monument in early morning accident

Russian man narrowly misses Heroines Monument in early morning accident

PHUKET: A Russian man escaped with no injuries early this morning (Feb 18) at all after his car ploughed through the barrier surrounding the Heroines Monument, narrowly missing the monument itself.

accidentstransportSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 18 February 2021, 11:49AM

IMAGE: Srisoonthorn Municipality / CCTV

IMAGE: Srisoonthorn Municipality / CCTV

The car narrowly missed hitting the Heroines Monument itself. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car narrowly missed hitting the Heroines Monument itself. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car narrowly missed hitting the Heroines Monument itself. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car narrowly missed hitting the Heroines Monument itself. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car narrowly missed hitting the Heroines Monument itself. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car narrowly missed hitting the Heroines Monument itself. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car narrowly missed hitting the Heroines Monument itself. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car narrowly missed hitting the Heroines Monument itself. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Maj Niwat Thimkhet of the Thalang Police was called to the scene at about 00:20am.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find the Russian man’s black Bangkok-registered Toyota Camry with damage on the far side of the monument.

Russian national Albert Kovalenko, 37, was still at the scene and presented himself as the driver of the car.

Footage from the CCTV overlooking the monument showed that Mr Kovalenko was driving at speed from Srisoonthorn Rd when the car ploughed through the poles mounted around the monument.

Brightview Center

The car crossed the raised area, narrowly missed the monument, and came to a halt after crashing through barrier poles on the far side.

Maj Niwat told The Phuket News that Mr Kovalenko did not appear drunk, and hence did not have him tested for alcohol.

“As for the charge, we have not yet decided what charge he will face as we have to question him more,” Maj Niwat said.

“However, as he did not hurt anyone, the charge at this stage is likely to be reckless driving causing damage to other people’s property,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 18 February 2021 - 15:42:41 

Time to make driving at speed around Heroines Monument a part of the Phuket Transport Office driving test, or replace the Heroines Monument on the nearby empty land. With all the sweet space for many ceremonies. Right?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Car narrowly misses Heorine’s Monument in crash! || February 18
COVID vaccinations for everyone in Thailand
Finishing Phuket’s Provincial Hall off to a good start, says Vice Governor
COVID-19 claims first Thai doctor
Monetary Policy Committee wary of tourist dearth
UN urges global COVID vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity
Govt to be stricter over work permits for foreign teachers
PM warns vaccine critics
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid villa quarantine to debut this weekend! || February 17
Cambodia sets up China-style internet firewall
Phuket to host first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists to Thailand
Green sea turtle rescued from local fishing net
Phuket police blitz lands 175 arrests in five days
Turning to porn to survive
Phuket artists record ‘Another Day In Paradise’ for COVID relief efforts

 

Phuket community
Russian man narrowly misses Heroines Monument in early morning accident

Time to make driving at speed around Heroines Monument a part of the Phuket Transport Office driving...(Read More)

Tourism veering from bad to worse

Well, no one used the flights in the stimulus campaign because when you actually looked at them you ...(Read More)

Phuket to host first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists to Thailand

We need steps like this to raise Phukets visibility as a safe and practical destination in the era o...(Read More)

Govt to be stricter over work permits for foreign teachers

THINKING, analyzing, acting joined TOGETHER is not given to us Thai. 'We' go for a fine int...(Read More)

Turning to porn to survive

What an outrage!! How will various officials collect tea money on this? ...(Read More)

Phuket police blitz lands 175 arrests in five days

Good 5 day blitz of RTP. But now, to keep society calm (?) and safe, the RTP can not rest on laurels...(Read More)

Phuket to host first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists to Thailand

5-6 Times tested before arrival Thailand, arriving asymptomatic, 'villa quarantined'. Wait a...(Read More)

Phuket environment officers dismiss light haze, ‘air quality still good’

As a matter of fact, that Thai Officialdom hard-headed continue to call dangerous smog just 'haz...(Read More)

Phuket police blitz lands 175 arrests in five days

Great work, now you can take the rest of the year off. ...(Read More)

Govt to be stricter over work permits for foreign teachers

One department of the government complains about the lack of English teachers, then another departme...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Dewa Phuket Resort
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
UWC Thailand
Benihana Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand

 