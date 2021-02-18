BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
COVID-19 claims first Thai doctor

THAILAND: A doctor in Maha Sarakham has died from COVID-19, the first Thai physician killed by the disease.

CoronavirusCOVID-19death
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 18 February 2021, 01:41PM

Dr Panya Hanphanitphan, 66, of Maha Sarakham province, died early this morning from a COVID-19 infection. He was the first Thai physician killed by the disease. Photo: @jangkhao.sarakham Facebook page.

Dr Panya Hanphanitphan, 66, was pronounced dead at Srinagrind Hospital in Khon Kaen at 1:19 this morning (Feb 18).

His son Natthawarot Hanphanitphan and the Khun Veero Kusolsongkhor foundation posted messages on their Facebook pages announcing his passing. Dr Panya co-founded the charity foundation.

Dr Panya was the 18th COVID-19 patient recorded in the northeastern province since the second wave of the coronvirus started in mid-December.

He treated three infected patients at his clinic before he went down with the disease.

On Jan 13, a patient with a fever sought treatment at his clinic. The patient was later found to infected with COVID-19.

On Jan 14, a patient with a cough but no fever sought treatment at his clinic.

On Jan 25, he treated a patient with a high fever, and referred them to a hospital respiratory disease unit. That person was diagnosed the province’s second infected patient.

On the evening of Jan 28 the doctor closed his clinic after learning the patient was infected, then went home and into self-isolation.

The next morning he went to a hospital for COVID-19 testing, but no infection was detected. He returned home and remained in self-quarantine.

On Jan 31, the doctor had muscle pains and felt feverish. On Feb 1 he went to a hospital for a second COVID-19 test, and the result was positive.

He was admitted to Maha Sarakham Hospital, under close medical care, before being transferred to Srinagarind Hospital in Khon Kaen

His condition deteriorated, and Dr Panya died early this morning.

