PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cannabis rules tweaked, Phuketian lottery winner, Parrot fish, World Cup loan? || November 17

PHUKET XTRA - November 17 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 17 November 2022, 06:36PM

Bangla weapons, drugs checks continue
Phuket’s bid to host Expo 2028 hots up
Detainee’s tale of torture under Russians in Kherson
Local man wins B12mn on lottery
Cannabis Regulations Update: Grow-er not a Show-er
Phuket Chinese Consul bids farewell
Restaurants caught selling parrotfish
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla testing continues, New Medical Visa, Floods prompt traffic woes || November 16
Power outage to affect Rawai area
Mission to deploy tsunami-warning buoys sets sail
Oman Air lands in Phuket
Bangla staff drug tests target touts
Trump launches 2024 White House bid
Tourism ministry seeks B8.7bn ‘booster shot’
Apec protesters warned to stay away

 

Phuket community
Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’

No 'golden road' money in that @Kamala Pete- that's the problem even though it is the be...(Read More)

Local man wins B12mn on lottery

Good luck to him- he'll certainly find who his real friends are! Looks like it was a very fortui...(Read More)

Mission to deploy tsunami-warning buoys sets sail

@JohnC, About (still?) missing persons, I am sure all westerners who went missing during Tsunami a...(Read More)

Mission to deploy tsunami-warning buoys sets sail

...And, what a nonsense photo self kick show. Greater nonsense than that MoU thing, tssss, only in ...(Read More)

Mission to deploy tsunami-warning buoys sets sail

Mr Boontham's call for 'confidence' in Thai tsunami-warning system is laughable seen the...(Read More)

Bangla staff drug tests target touts

If they do these drugs tests/weapon checks at Phuket Airport, all tourist transport to/from airport ...(Read More)

Apec protesters warned to stay away

The Thai army stand by with tanks, amoured cars, the Thai navy with gun boats on the river against T...(Read More)

Bangla staff drug tests target touts

I hope the tuk tuk mafia are high on the list of those to be tested. While doing that thoroughly che...(Read More)

Mission to deploy tsunami-warning buoys sets sail

Approaching the 18th anniversary of the tsunami you would think those listed as "missing" ...(Read More)

Patong Hill reopens to restricted traffic after flash flood hits Phuket

Sorry Kurt, no Thai can manage this. You probably have to volunteer !...(Read More)

 

