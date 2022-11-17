British International School, Phuket
Local man wins B12mn on lottery

PHUKET: A 56-year-old Phuket man has won B12 million on the government lottery, just in time for him to avoid losing his house.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 17 November 2022, 11:33AM

Photo: Thalang Police

The man, who police named only as “Mr Srinuai”, presented his two winning tickets at Thalang Police Station last night (Nov 16)

Mr Srinual, a resident of Moo 4, Thepkrasattri, said he bought the tickets from a government lottery ticket vendor across the road from Thalang Police Station at about 10am last Sunday (Nov 13).

He bought two tickets with the number 121789, which won the first prize in the national lottery draw yesterday.

Mr Srinuai said he came to the police station to record that he was the holder of the tickets.

Pol Lt Pongpipat Khamchomphu recorded the possession of the tickets in the police log.

Mr Sinuai, though still very composed, was very happy with his good fortune. A friend posted online that Mr Srinuai was facing his house being foreclosed on.

 

Fascinated | 17 November 2022 - 13:27:34 

Good luck to him- he'll certainly find who his real friends are! Looks like it was a very fortuitous win.

 

